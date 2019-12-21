Bob and Beth Newburn aren’t movie critics, but the Aiken residents do have opinions they would like to share about the movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
The film is about Fred Rogers, who created and hosted the iconic children’s television show, “Mister Rogers Neighborhood,” which aired for many years on national public television.
Tom Hanks is the star of “A Beautiful Day,” which was released in November.
The Newburns are fans of the movie, and their endorsement has some substance behind it because they knew Fred Rogers personally.
“It was unvarnished for Hollywood, the real thing,’ said Bob of “A Beautiful Day.” “They did a very good job. It should get an award, an Oscar.”
Hanks’ performance impressed Beth.
“I don’t think you could have found anyone more perfect,” she said. “He did a superb job of portraying Fred Rogers."
Newburn and her husband, Bob, met Rogers when he visited Aiken in October 1995.
Back then, Rogers’ good friend, Jim Stumbaugh, lived next to the Newburns on Brookline Drive, Beth told the Aiken Standard during a 2018 interview after “Won’t You Be My Neighbor," a documentary about Rogers, was released.
Stumbaugh was terminally ill, and about a week before his death, Rogers came to see him.
Rogers was “just like he was on television,” said Beth, who drove him to the airport afterward in Augusta.
Beth also recalled the time she spoke to Rogers briefly before his visit to Aiken when he called the Newburns’ house one Christmas Day while Stumbaugh and his wife, Dianne, were there to eat dinner.
“Hearing his voice added such a special treat to that Christmas,” Beth said.
In 2002, Rogers made an appearance in Columbia. Beth and Pat Andringa attended the dinner during which he spoke.
Rogers invited Andringa and Beth to meet with him afterward.
In addition, Beth corresponded with Rogers.
“Every time I congratulated him for winning an award, he would write me a thank you note,” she said.
Rogers died in February 2003.
“He was the most caring individual that I personally have ever met,” Beth said. “When you talked with him, he focused on you and not on who was behind you or around you.”
Watching “A Beautiful Day” was an emotional experience for Beth.
“I must admit I was somewhat tearful,” she said. “It brought back those special memories of my brief time with Fred when he was in Aiken to visit his friend.
“I wish that every human being on the face of this Earth could see the movie,” she added, “because my feeling is that Fred Rogers’ calming influence is what the world needs today.”
“A Beautiful Day” isn’t playing in Aiken anymore, but it can be seen in theaters in Augusta and Columbia.