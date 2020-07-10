A 94-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a Belvedere house fire Friday.
At 11:50 a.m., the Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to a fire involving a fatality at 105 Edna St., Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
The victim, identified as Vinnie M. Blount, 94, resided in the home with her niece, according to a news release.
Blount was pronounced dead at the scene from smoke inhalation, Ables said.
The niece was able to exit the home with no serious injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Toxicology analysis is pending.