State health authorities confirmed an additional 35 coronavirus cases in Aiken County on Wednesday and a total of 1,654 new cases across South Carolina.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating two new deaths in Aiken County for coronavirus-related causes, according to a news release. Both the victims were elderly and died within the last eight days.
A total of four deaths are being investigated for coronavirus causes in Aiken County as of July 22.
A free coronavirus testing clinic is being offered in Aiken from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road S.E., on Aiken's Southside.
The mobile clinic, which is being provided by Aiken Regional Medical Centers in partnership with S.C. DHEC, will test any legal adult with a state-issued South Carolina identification for free. Coronavirus symptoms and health insurance are not required to get a free COVID-19 test during the clinic.
Outside Aiken County, 39 new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed Wednesday. Seven victims were middle-aged, and the remaining 32 were elderly, according to S.C. DHEC data.
New coronavirus cases were also reported in Edgefield County (nine) and Barnwell County (five).
The percent of test results that were positive for coronavirus was over 19%, according to S.C. DHEC.
S.C. DHEC is reporting 1,607 patients who are currently hospitalized in the state due to coronavirus concerns.