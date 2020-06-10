A lucky player from Aiken won $2 million in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.
The winning ticket matching all five white ball numbers drawn was purchased at the Huntsman Markets Shell store at 1830 Huntsman Drive in Aiken, the South Carolina Education Lottery reports.
The player purchased Megaplier for an additional $1, making the $1 million prize double to $2 million when a “2” multiplier was selected.
Tuesday nights winning numbers were:
1 - 5 - 9 - 10 - 23 Megaball: 22
The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 12,607,306, according to the SC Education Lottery.
The estimated jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is $20 million.