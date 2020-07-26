A 2-year-old who accidentally shot himself Saturday night has died, according to reports from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and the county coroner.
The child, Jamarious Rogers, was pronounced dead at an Augusta hospital around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He was taken there for emergency medical treatment.
Rogers was at home, in Graniteville, when he shot himself around 8:30 p.m., Darryl Ables, the coroner, said Sunday.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances of the self-inflicted shooting. Details were scarce as of Sunday afternoon.
An autopsy on Rogers will be done in Newberry, Ables said.
