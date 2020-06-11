A trio of morning shootings across Aiken County has left two people dead and two seriously hurt, Aiken County officials said Thursday.
Devin Williams, 30, was killed in the first shooting, which happened around 12:30 a.m. along the 600 block of Aldrich Street, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reported. Williams was shot at least once, the coroner said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Separately, around 3 a.m., 25-year-old Brandon Odom was found dead in the driver's seat of a car "that had rolled into a wood line" along South Carolina Avenue, Ables said. Odom was shot at least once. A second person was found shot, as well, at the nearby intersection of Eutaw Street and Vaucluse Road, Aiken County Sheriff's Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said. That person was taken to a hospital in "critical condition," according to Ables.
The third shooting in the county happened along J.B. Swartz Road, west of Wagener. Abdullah described the shooting as "family violence."
One person was shot twice in the chest, Abdullah said, and has since been brought to a hospital. A 17-year-old, the captain continued, was arrested.
The shooting near Wagener is not connected to the two shootings on Aiken's Northside, Abdullah said. It is unclear if the shootings in Aiken are related.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety, Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office responded to the shootings, which are under investigation. Autopsies will be done in Newberry.
