An Aiken woman has died following a vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.
At 2:20 p.m. the Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a traffic fatality on Whiskey Road near Midway Circle in Aiken.
Morgan Douthitt, 18, of Aiken was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained after being ejected from a vehicle, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
Morgan was an unrestrained front seat passenger in a 2013 Kia driven by 18-year-old Aiken man.
The driver was traveling south on Whiskey Road at a high rate of speed when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and overturned several times, ejecting Morgan.
The driver was transported to the hospital, Ables said. His condition was not known.
Morgan will be autopsied tomorrow in Newberry, Ables said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigation the crash.