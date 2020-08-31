An Aiken man was charged Monday in the death of former South Aiken High School student following a deadly crash on Aug. 18.
Kamari Frazier, 18, of Aiken was charged with reckless homicide, according to jail records.
Frazier was reportedly the driver of a 2013 Kia that was traveling south bound on Whiskey Road near Midway Circle at a high rate before running off the right side of the road and overturning several times.
Morgan Douthitt, 18, of Aiken was a passenger in the vehicle and ejected upon impact, Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables reported the day of the crash.
Douthitt was pronounced dead at the scene.
She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Ables reported.
The driver was transported to the hospital after sustaining "moderate to minor" injuries from the crash.
Frazier was being held in the Aiken County detention center as of Monday afternoon.
A conviction of reckless homicide includes up to 10 years in prison and/or $1,000 to $5,000 in fines, according to South Carolina Code 56-5-2910.
A reckless vehicular homicide conviction also leads to a five-year license revocation.