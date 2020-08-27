Aiken, Barnwell, and Edgefield counties saw their COVID-19 case counts rise Thursday after health authorities confirmed an additional round of infections and coronavirus-related deaths across the state.
Of the 424 new COVID-19 infections confirmed in South Carolina on Thursday, 11 were in Aiken County. Three of the new cases were in Barnwell County and two were in Edgefield County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Additionally, one new coronavirus-related death was reported in Barnwell County and another death was reported in Edgefield County. Both victims were elderly, DHEC said. The agency identified a total of 42 new deaths Thursday; none were in Aiken County.
Over 5,200 COVID-19 test results were reviewed by DHEC on Thursday. Of those tests, only 8% tested positive for coronavirus – one of the lowest daily percent positive cases the agency has reported in weeks.
However, under new federal guidance, fewer individuals may qualify for a COVID-19 test.
The CDC tweaked its recommendations for what types of patients need a COVID-19 test earlier this week. Those changes were posted on the organization's website Monday. Under the new federal guidelines, asymptomatic individuals "do not necessarily need a test" even if they have been directly exposed to COVID-19.
Asymptomatic patients may require a test if they are vulnerable to developing severe complications of COVID-19, the new guidance states. Previous guidance recommended that local health departments test people who have been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.
The change drew criticism from some health professionals, associations and state leaders. By the CDC's own estimates, about 40% of people infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (the CDC's parent organization) sent an email Wednesday saying the guidance came out of meetings of the White House coronavirus task force and was revised “to reflect current evidence and the best public health interventions,” but did not detail what the new evidence was.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.