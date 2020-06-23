Aiken man faces forgery charges
An Aiken man was charged Tuesday with forgery and willful delivery of fraudulent documents.
Marquis Garrett, 34, of Aiken, is charged with submitting fraudulent W-2 forms to the South Carolina Department of Revenue that inflated his wages and withholdings and then received income tax refunds to which he was not entitled, according to arrest warrants.
Garrett submitted fraudulent records for tax years 2015, 2017 and 2018, receiving refunds to which he was not entitled, the S.C. Department of Revenue stated in a news release.
If convicted he faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison and/or a fine of $5,000 for each of the three delivery of fraudulent document charges and up to five years in prison and fined at the discretion of the court for the forgery charge, according to the S.C. Department of Revenue.
Garrett is being held in the Aiken County detention center pending a bond hearing.
Man faces kidnapping charges
A Lexington man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping a woman at an Aiken hotel.
Justin James Chapman, 31, of Lexington was charged with second-degree domestic violence and kidnapping, according to jail records.
On June 16, police responded to a hotel on Colony Parkway in Aiken for reports of a domestic dispute, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
On-scene officers met with a female victim who said the suspect held her against her will and assaulted her throughout the night, the report states.
The victim said she attempted to open the hotel room door and yell for help but no one answered.
The victim further alleged the suspect threw her phone against the wall and unplugged the phone in the room.
Police observed and documented injuries on the victim.
The victim said she had been staying at her mother's house when the suspect picked her up around 4 a.m. and brought her to the Aiken hotel where the assault occurred, the report states.
The victim told police a similar incident happened with the suspect in Columbia.
Chapman was charged on June 19 and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Tuesday morning.
One injured in drive-by shooting
At least one person suffered a gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting was reported Tuesday morning in New Ellenton.
At 5:52 a.m., New Ellenton first responders were called to the 500 block of Richland Circle, near Walker Avenue, where a victim had suffered a gunshot wound, Aiken County dispatch reported.
The condition of the victim and details on a suspect are currently unknown.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office confirmed the New Ellenton Police Department is investigating the shooting.