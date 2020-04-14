Cleanup continued in rural Aiken County a day after a tornado ripped through the area. Reporter Colin Demarest was on the scene documenting the efforts.
Four scenes from Williston and Tinker Creek roads, roughly one day after severe storms and a tornado pushed through the rural area.
Cleanup continues.
Photos for @aikenstandard #scwx #sctweets #scnews pic.twitter.com/zZLSFtW3mf
G'morning from the Williston, Tinker Creek roads area in Aiken County, where cleanup continues after a devastating storm and tornado ripped through here early Monday.
Utility crews are out here right now. Lots of chainsaws and tractors, too.
Utility crews are out here right now. Lots of chainsaws and tractors, too. More to come.@aikenstandard #scwx pic.twitter.com/JgMGxXT8QJ
Rick Burkey with the South Carolina chapter of Southern Baptist Disaster Relief:
Here's another look at one of the buildings on Jaywood Road, which branches off Williston Road.
All that's left is a warren of branches and cinderblocks and machinery and splintered wood.