A number of local events in Aiken County and throughout South Carolina have been postponed, canceled or altered because of the outbreak of coronavirus. Send information about event cancellations to editorial@aikenstandard.com.
Public facilities
• The Aiken County Public School District announced schools are closed beginning March 16 through March 31. All school athletic competitions are suspended.
• All City of Aiken Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism facilities are closed through March 31. All of the outdoor parks will remain open for public leisure, though events held in our parks are not permissible. Rescheduled dates of youth sports practices and leagues have not been determined at this time. Refunds will be issued for any rental or activity registration that is canceled and is not rescheduled. Memberships and Passes will be extended based on the number of days closed, for those applicable.
• All Aiken County Parks, Recreation and Tourism facilities will be closed through March 31. All county recreation programs (licensed and/or permitted events, athletic leagues, facility rentals and scheduled tournaments) are canceled and all recreation buildings, including restrooms, will be closed to the public. All outdoor parks will be open for leisure use by citizens to include walking tracks, playgrounds and trails. Refunds will be issued for any rental or activity registration that is canceled and not rescheduled.
• The Aiken County Public Library and all library buildings within the ABBE Regional Library System will be closed until at least until March 31 with continuing evaluation. Due dates on library materials will be extended and book drops will remain open. Any fines incurred during this period will be waived. Pick up deadlines for materials on hold will be extended.
• The Aiken County Historical Museum will be closed until March 31 in line with Aiken County's declaration of emergency.
• The South Carolina Forestry Commission is restricting access to all five of its state forests' offices to public, walk-in traffic. While the forests will remain open to the public for horseback, ATV, motorcycle and bicycle riding, recreational permits for these activities are now only accessible online. Permits are not required for hikers using the trails on any of the state forests, and hunting is still allowed on Forestry Commission lands in the Wildlife Management Area program.
• The U.S. Department of Energy is postponing all public tours of Environmental Management sites through the end of April. This includes SRS public tours scheduled for March 26, April 16 and April 23.
• Belk stores, including the Aiken location, will be closed to customers through March 30. Shopping is still available online at belk.com.
Events
• USC Aiken’s public lecture Mapping Israel Politics scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, has been canceled.
• The regular communication for Aiken Masonic Lodge No. 156 scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been canceled. A spaghetti dinner scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been postponed, with a date to be announced.
• The March board meeting for the Aiken Chamber of Commerce set for Thursday, March 19, is canceled.
• The Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board has postponed the public hearing previously scheduled for March 19 regarding the Savannah River Site. The hearing will be rescheduled sometime in the next three to six months.
• The Amp The Alley kick-off concert scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been canceled.
• The Aiken Area Myelinators MS self help group meeting scheduled Saturday, March 21, has been canceled.
• The Mountain Dulcimers performance and Depot Jam events at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum on Saturday, March 21, have been canceled.
• The Augusta Choral Society's concert, " Be Among that Number" scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been canceled.
• The Aiken Spring Steeplechase will not be held in 2020. The Aiken Steeplechase Association announced the cancellation of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase on Sunday afternoon amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
• The regularly scheduled meeting for the South Carolina Bluebird Society on March 23 has been canceled.
• The March 23 and 30 meetings of The Rotary Club of Aiken have been canceled.
• The March 26 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Aiken has been canceled.
• The SRS Citizens Advisory Board meetings scheduled for March 23 and 24 are postponed. In response to those concerns, and out of an abundance of caution, the DOE Office of Environmental Management is postponing all Site-Specific Advisory Board meetings through the end of April.
• The Aiken Standard’s Spring Home and Garden show originally scheduled for March 27-28 is postponed until Friday-Saturday, May 29-30.
• Pacers and Polo has been cancelled. The third leg of the Aiken Triple Crown was to have been March 28. If anyone would like a refund or if they would like to donate prepaid tickets to student scholarships as planned, they should contact Mary Driscoll at 803-641-3448 for VIP tickets and sponsorships, and Tim Hall at 803-641-3331 for railside spaces and general tickets.
• The Aiken Newcomers' Club luncheon scheduled for April 14 has been canceled.
• The Aiken Master Gardener Association Plant Sale scheduled for April 25 has been canceled.
• The 2020 Mayor’s Masters Reception in Augusta has been canceled.
• The 2020 Garden City Festival at Sacred Heart Cultural Center scheduled for April 23-25 has been canceled.
• The Board of Directors of the Greater Aiken Estates Neighborhood Association has decided to cancel the Spring General Meeting that was scheduled for Thursday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m.
• The Keep Aiken County Beautiful Clean Slate for Hwy. 78 Litter Pick Up will be rescheduled to observe the newest CDC recommended distancing of avoiding groups of 10 or more people.
• The American Cancer Society has decided to postpone all 759 American Cancer Society Relay For Life events from March through mid-May, including the Aiken Relay For Life.
• The Board of Trustees of the Hitchcock Woods Foundation is postponing the 104th Aiken Horse Show. The Aiken Horse Show is rescheduled for Sept. 25, 26 and 27. All current reservations will carry forward to the fall.
• Savannah Riverkeeper has also postponed the 2020 Roast on the River to Oct. 24 as a precaution against the coronavirus. Tickets that have already been purchased for the event will still be accepted in October, according to a news release from Savannah Riverkeeper.
• The Aiken Newcomers' Club will not meet in April.
• The Aiken Master Gardener's Plant Sale scheduled for Saturday, April 25, has been canceled.
Entertainment
• The 16th annual Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough has been postponed. The concert was set to take place in Augusta on April 7. A press release from Gluestick Media states that any tickets purchased will be honored at the new concert date. That future date has not been announced.
• The March Aiken Depot Jam has been canceled.
• Cody Jinks originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at Bell Auditorium has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 13.
• The Jill Scott show at the Bell Auditorium been postponed until further notice. Tickets for the original March 13 show will be honored for the new date, to be announced.
• The MercyMe show scheduled for March 14 at the James Brown Arena was postponed. For those who purchased tickets for the original March 14 show, tickets will be honored for the new date, to be announced.
• "The Color Purple" set for March 18 at Bell Auditorium has been postponed until further notice.
Sports
• The Kentucky Derby is being postponed from May 2 to Sept. 5, marking the first time in 75 years that the race won't be run on the first Saturday in May.
• The city of North Augusta Parks and Recreation Department has canceled all travel sporting events during the month of March, including visiting tournaments that utilize the Activities Center, according to an online message from North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit. “At the current time, recreational sports hosted by the City continue on established schedules,” the message says.
• The annual Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic scheduled for March 27 through March 29 has been canceled.
• The Carolina Cup steeplechase races in Camden scheduled for March 28 were scrapped for only the second time in more than 80 years.
• The Minor League Baseball season will be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, affecting the Augusta GreenJackets. The GreenJackets, based at SRP Park in North Augusta, is a minor league team affiliated with the San Francisco Giants. Effective March 16, SRP Park will be closed to all visitors. The stadium is operating with a skeleton team to sanitize the venue. All full-time staff will be working from home as directed by management. This includes postponement of the ticket pick-up party on March 28. A schedule on the team’s website lists April 9 as the team’s first game against the Columbia Fireflies in Columbia. The first home game for the team is currently set for April 16 against the Rome Braves. A news release from Minor League Baseball states that it will work with Major League Baseball to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so.
• The Volvo Car Open announced Thursday that its tournament, the largest women’s only pro tennis event in North America, will not be played this year. It was set for April 4-12 and ready to celebrate its 20th year in Charleston.
• The First Tee of Aiken's spring session has been postponed to April 14 and will run through June 6.
• The 25th annual Triple Crown Golf Classic scheduled for Monday, March 30, at the Woodside Plantation Country Club has been rescheduled for Monday, June 8. Teams are asked to reconfirm their entry by emailing admin@helpinghandsaiken.org or tjackson@aikntdc.org.
Churches
• The remaining Lenten Lunches at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church have been canceled.
• Aiken's First Baptist Church has canceled all church activities until Easter.
• St. John’s United Methodist Church will not hold Sunday services.
• There will be no sacramental or other liturgical celebrations anywhere in the Diocese of Charleston through the end of April 1.
• Second Providence Baptist Church, in North Augusta, has canceled all activities for the next two weeks.
• TrueNorth Church, in North Augusta, will transition its normal Sunday services to an online-only format.
• First Presbyterian Church of Aiken offers its worship services via live streaming.
• Clear Water Branch Baptist Church has suspended all services until April 4.
• Second Baptist Church of Aiken will be closed for all church activities beginning Wednesday, March 18. For more information, visit secondbaptistaiken.org or letloveabound.org. Sunday messages will be available online.
• The Black History program scheduled for Sunday, March 29, at Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy, has been canceled.
• The Wednesday night supper at Trinity United Methodist Church scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, has been canceled.
Check back with Aiken Standard for updates.