Sheriff's Office: No curfew for Aiken County at this time
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office announced Friday the county is not under a curfew; however, the office will be making adjustments amid the spread of the coronavirus.
"We have a full force of deputies handling calls for service, as we always have, to now include our specialized units that have been reassigned due to school and court closures," an announcement from the Sheriff's Office reads.
The Sheriff's Office is not providing fingerprinting, issuing any permits or background checks at this time. Online processing for background checks can still be made at sled.sc.gov.
The Sheriff's Office further asks that all requests for reports be made by calling 803-648-6811. A deputy will respond to requests by telephone or in person. Copies of reports can still be obtained at the record's desk.
The public is asked to not come to the Sheriff's Office unless there is no other means of assistances.
North Augusta to close municipal building, playgrounds with equipment
The city of North Augusta announced Friday afternoon that beginning Monday the city’s municipal building and all parks with playground equipment will close. The closures are in response to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
“Though city facilities will be closed to citizens, essential city services will still be delivered,” according to a press release from the city.
Previously, the city sent out a list of changes urging people to contact city employees via phone or email, and closed the city’s payment and permitting departments.
“All city utility payments, permit applications, tax payments and business license payments will be accepted at the drop box located in the city Municipal Building parking lot,” the release states. Those payments can also made through the city’s website, through financial institutions or through USPS mail.
The city announced March 16 that all parks would stay open, but on Friday announced that parks with playground equipment will be closed.
“City parks without such equipment, including the Greeneway, will remain open for use,” the release says.
Remote instruction at USCA through end of semester
On March 19, speaking for the University of South Carolina system, President Bob Caslen announced that all USC institutions, including USC Aiken, would deliver instruction via online, remote or alternative learning strategies for the rest of the semester.
"While this is a difficult decision to make, it is a prudent one that will help protect the health and welfare of every student, faculty and staff," USC Aiken Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan said. "Universities value expertise and make decisions based upon data and the best research available. We've relied on the expert advice of medical professionals to help us in this situation as well.
"Regardless of the delivery mechanism, the entire campus community remains committed to providing students the kind of personal experience, academic support and educational excellence our students expect from USC Aiken. Using technology, we will provide our students the opportunity to successfully complete the semester."
Professors used the extended spring break to prepare to transition from face-to-face to remote instruction which begins Monday, March 23.
Student support services, including tutoring services, support from the Writing Center, the Math Lab, the Gregg-Graniteville Library, the Counseling Center and other services will be offered remotely to promote student success.
Degrees will be conferred in May to qualified graduating seniors. Options of a delayed or non-traditional commencement ceremony are being discussed.
USCA will continue with modified operations until further notice. Other prudent measures are also being implemented as follows: Large-scale, face-to-face campus events are suspended until further notice; the USCA Children's Center is closed until further notice; the university is conducting a deep clean of the entire campus, using a hospital-grade disinfectant in all buildings.
Aiken Tech seeking alternatives for spring events
Aiken Technical College will not observe spring events, in accordance with guidance from from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The following spring events will not be held as scheduled: pinning and induction ceremonies, awards night and commencement. The college is exploring alternatives for each of the events, according to news release issued Friday afternoon.
As a result of the required closure of the college from March 16 to March 31, ATC also will not observe spring break, which was scheduled for April 6-10.
The adjustment to the academic calendar will provide the time needed to meet instructional requirements and ensure ensure students receive the instructional time require. Canceling spring break also will reduce the possibility of extending the academic term, according to the release.
“We want to do our part to help minimize the spread of this disease in the community,” ATC President Dr. Forest E. Mahan said. “This has required us to review some of our most honored traditions and to make difficult decisions in the best interest of our students, faculty, staff and guests.”
Events
• A spaghetti dinner scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at Aiken Masonic Lodge No. 156 has been postponed, with a date to be announced.
• The Aiken Area Myelinators MS self help group meeting scheduled Saturday, March 21, has been canceled.
• The Mountain Dulcimers performance and Depot Jam event at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum on Saturday, March 21, have been canceled.
• The Augusta Choral Society's concert, "Be Among that Number" scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been canceled.
• The Aiken Spring Steeplechase will not be held in 2020. The Aiken Steeplechase Association announced the cancellation of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase on Sunday afternoon amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
• The Just Us performance scheduled for Saturday at the DAV building has been canceled. For more information, call Carroll Matthews at 803-640-4114.
• The Keep Aiken County Beautiful Clean Slate for Hwy. 78 Litter Pick Up to be held Saturday will be rescheduled to observe the newest CDC recommended distancing of avoiding groups of 10 or more people.
• The regularly scheduled meeting for the South Carolina Bluebird Society on March 23 has been canceled.
• The March 23 and 30 meetings of The Rotary Club of Aiken have been canceled.
• The SRS Citizens Advisory Board meetings scheduled for March 23 and 24 are postponed. In response to those concerns, and out of an abundance of caution, the DOE Office of Environmental Management is postponing all Site-Specific Advisory Board meetings through the end of April.
• The CSRA Parkinson Support Group meetings on Tuesday, March 24, and Tuesday, April 28, have been canceled.
• The March 26 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Aiken has been canceled.
• The Board of Directors of the Greater Aiken Estates Neighborhood Association has decided to cancel the Spring General Meeting that was scheduled for Thursday, March 26.
• The Aiken Standard’s Spring Home and Garden show originally scheduled for March 27-28 is postponed until Friday-Saturday, May 29-30.
• Pacers and Polo has been canceled. The third leg of the Aiken Triple Crown was to have been March 28. If anyone would like a refund or if they would like to donate prepaid tickets to student scholarships as planned, they should contact Mary Driscoll at 803-641-3448 for VIP tickets and sponsorships, and Tim Hall at 803-641-3331 for railside spaces and general tickets.
• The 2020 Aiken Technical College Job Fair scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, has been canceled. For more information, visit atc.edu.
• Cats on the Mat yoga class scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare has been canceled. For more information, visit letlovelive.org.
• The Horse Creek Historical Society has canceled its meeting planned for Monday, April 6. The group's next meeting will be Monday, Oct. 5.
• The Aiken Newcomers' Club luncheon scheduled for April 14 has been canceled.
• The Aiken Master Gardener Association Plant Sale scheduled for April 25 has been canceled.
• The American Cancer Society has decided to postpone all 759 American Cancer Society Relay For Life events from March through mid-May, including the Aiken Relay For Life.
• The Board of Trustees of the Hitchcock Woods Foundation is postponing the 104th Aiken Horse Show. The Aiken Horse Show is rescheduled for Sept. 25, 26 and 27. All current reservations will carry forward to the fall.
• Earth Day Aiken, originally scheduled for April 18, has been canceled. The festival will return April 17, 2021.
• The First Tee of Aiken's spring session has been postponed to April 14 and will run through June 6.
• The 25th annual Triple Crown Golf Classic scheduled for Monday, March 30, at the Woodside Plantation Country Club has been rescheduled for Monday, June 8. Teams are asked to reconfirm their entry by emailing admin@helpinghandsaiken.org or tjackson@aikntdc.org.
• The second Aiken County All-Star Basketball Classic has been postponed.
• PFLAG Aiken meetings have been canceled until further notice.
Churches
• The remaining Lenten Lunches at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church have been canceled.
• Aiken's First Baptist Church has canceled all church activities until Easter.
• St. John’s United Methodist Church will not hold Sunday services.
• St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church will hold no Masses or confessions through April 1. The church will be open for prayer Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Second Providence Baptist Church, in North Augusta, has canceled all activities for the next two weeks.
• TrueNorth Church, in North Augusta, will transition its normal Sunday services to an online-only format.
• First Presbyterian Church of Aiken offers its worship services via live streaming.
• Clear Water Branch Baptist Church has suspended all services until April 4.
• Second Baptist Church of Aiken has closed for all church activities. For more information, visit secondbaptistaiken.org or letloveabound.org. Sunday messages will be available online.
• The Black History program scheduled for Sunday, March 29, at Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy, has been canceled.
• The New Life Outreach Ministries spring revival scheduled for March 25-27 has been postponed. It will be held at a later date. For more information, call 803-257-2833.
• St. Mary Baptist Church, 474 Highway 125, Martin, has canceled all services until April 5. For more information, call 803-584-4254.
Check back with Aiken Standard for updates.