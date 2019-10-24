The next few hours loom extremely large for several local marching bands, with football season in its home stretch and today bringing the chance for bands to claim their places among South Carolina's best, without a football team in sight.
High schools in action today, at the meets to determine the state's top bands, include Aiken, Midland Valley, Strom Thurmond, Fox Creek, Williston-Elko and North Augusta.
Fox Creek and Strom Thurmond, as AA schools, are to perform at Spring Valley High School, in Columbia, and the situation is relatively familiar for Justin Craig, the director. The Rebel Regiment bagged the state crown in 2017 and 2005, and also took top honors in the Lower State competition in 2012 and 2005. This year, Craig's bunch has the Lower State title to its credit so far.
Fox Creek's band, directed by Chris Martinez, finished sixth in this year's Lower State AA meet, held Oct. 19. Saturday's action at Spring Valley, following the AA event, is to involve the A bands' competition as well, including Williston-Elko.
The Lower State AAA meet had North Augusta placing fifth, Aiken seventh and Midland Valley eighth. The Jacket Regiment, as North Augusta's band is known, is directed by Chuck Deen and is among the traditional powers at the state meet. Deen's troupe is to be in action Saturday at Chapin High School, with Midland Valley and Aiken as fellow competitors.
The Aiken and Midland Valley bands have forged a new connection during the past couple of years, as they are led by a married couple. Greg Priest is Aiken's director, and his wife, Kaitlyn Priest, directs The Pride of the Valley, Midland Valley's band.
Among those gearing up for Saturday's action is Mason Collins, a junior who plays alto saxophone in Aiken's band, which reportedly has not taken part in a state meet since some point in the 1990s. He confirmed that he and his musical neighbors welcome the chance to perform in the statewide spotlight, offering a show titled "Swing City '19," with elements recalling America's jazzy side from about a century ago.
"I thought this year ... we've tried to work harder toward our goal in the sense that there seems to be more dedication from the kids in the band," he said, looking back as far as the last week of July when band camp began.
"The first steps are going through our fundamentals. We start out with all the basics, for any newcomers. After that, we receive music for our season. After that, we start learning our drill for the show, which is what we have on the field. Then we start putting music with the drill and start playing while marching around the field."
Collins also confirmed the role played by people who neither march nor make music. "We have amazing people who donate their time and effort to building props for us, and then, at that time, it's about time for our first game or competition, in which we show the community what we've put together."
He commented on the band's chemistry as well. "We act as a family unit more than anything else, which helps us achieve our goals. Mr. Priest is a great band director. He seems to take an interest not only in our education, but in our personal lives and how to develop us as people."
Details on today's activities, including schedules, are at www.bandlink.org.