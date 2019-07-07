Brittany Renée Walsh of Greenville, S.C., and Elijah Craig Wilson of Greenville, S.C., were married March 23, 2019, at Travelers Rest United Methodist Church.
The bride was given in marriage by her father, Gerald Walsh. The Rev. Dr. Joshua Spoelstra of Seneca, S.C., officiated.
The bride is a daughter of Gerald and Lisa Walsh of Windsor, S.C. She is a maternal granddaughter of the late Lucinda “Betty” Davis and the late Ruffus Davis of Aiken, S.C., and a paternal granddaughter of Mary Ann Walsh and the late Luther Walsh of Hampton, S.C.
The groom is a son of Craig and Karen Wilson of Greenville, S.C. He is a maternal grandson of Gordon and Judy Voss of Bowling Green, Missouri, and a paternal grandson of Bonnie Wilson and the late Wendell Wilson of Travelers Rest, S.C.
Lawson Bishop of Alpharetta, Ga., was the maid of honor. Alisha Powell of Pelzer, S.C., was the matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Kelsea Farmer of Greenville, S.C., friend of the bride; Blair Haley of Aiken, S.C., cousin of the bride; Camille Reader of Clemson, S.C., friend of the bride; Elizabeth White of Aiken, S.C., cousin of the bride; and MaDalyn Widener of Wagener, S.C., friend of the bride.
Taylor Stewart of Anderson, S.C., was the best man. Groomsmen were Christian Wilson of Greenville, S.C., brother of the groom; Benjamin Wilson of Greenville, S.C., brother of the groom; Edward Parham IV of Clemson, S.C., friend of the groom; Clayton Young of Summerville, S.C., friend of the groom; and Gregory VanDyke of Greenville, S.C., friend of the groom.
Rosalind, Anastasia and Lily Spoelstra of Seneca, S.C., were the flower girls.
Following a reception at the Green Valley Country Club in Greenville, S.C., the couple left for a wedding trip to California.
They will reside in Greenville, S.C.
The bride is a 2014 graduate of South Aiken Baptist Christian School. He is a 2018 graduate of Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She is employed by Greenville Memorial Hospital, working in the NICU.
The groom is a 2013 graduate of Shannon Forrest Christian School. He is a 2017 graduate of Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in accountancy and a 2018 graduate with a master’s degree in accountancy.
He is employed by Southern Management Company as a corporate auditor.