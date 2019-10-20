Kelley McElyea of Aiken, SC, and Ryan Thomas of Aiken, SC, were married Oct. 19, 2019 in Monetta, S.C. The Rev. Ben Reams of South Aiken Baptist officiated.
The bride wore a Southern charm gown with ivory, champagne and lace.
The bride was given in marriage by her mother Leslie McElyea.
The bride is a daughter of Leslie McElyea of Hiddenite, N.C., and the late Michael McElyea. She is a maternal granddaughter of Billie Jean Mefford of Worthville, KY, and Spencer Medley of Little River, SC, and a paternal granddaughter of David and Sheri McElyea of Gilbert, SC.
The groom is a son of Johnny Thomas and Kim Kidd Thomas of Aiken. He is a maternal grandson of Ben and Nancy Kidd of Aiken, and a paternal grandson of the late Freida Thomas of Aiken.
Ashley Calhoun was the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Reagan McElyea, sister of the bride; and Kirstyn Thomas, sister of the groom. Erin and Morgan Thomas, younger sisters of the groom, were the junior bridesmaids.
John Tolve was the best man. Groomsmen were Michael Bryant and James Fulmer.
Jessica Playford and Mehgan Tolve were the ushers.
Soren Bryant was the ring bearer.
The bride is a 2012 graduate of South Aiken High School. She is a 2016 graduate of USC Aiken with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design and English. She is employed by Cherry Bekaert of Aiken.
The groom is a 2012 graduate of South Aiken High School. He is employed by Plant Vogtle in Waynesboro, Ga.
Kelley and Ryan have been together since January 2011. They met in high school.
The couple went on a honeymoon trip to Ireland, where they spent 12 days.
They will reside in Aiken.