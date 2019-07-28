Sarah Ashley Thatcher of Aiken, SC and Honza Tesik of Roznov pod Radhostem, Czech Republic, were married May 17, 2019 at the Truba Castle Tower in Stramberk, Czech Republic. The bride was given in marriage by her parents, John and Lori Thatcher. The Mayor of Stramberk, Czech Republic, officiated.
The bride is the daughter of John and Lori Thatcher of Aiken, SC. She is a maternal granddaughter of Connie Wheeler and the late Bobby Wheeler, Sr. of Alma, GA and a paternal granddaughter of Judy Thatcher and the late John Thatcher, Sr. of Charlotte, NC.
The bridegroom is the son of Jan Tesik and Jana Tesikova of Frenstat pod Radhostem, Czech Republic. He is a maternal grandson of Iva Chudejova of Frydlant nad Ostravici, Czech Republic.
Grace Chadwick of Aiken, SC was the maid of honor and Martin Tesik, brother of the groom, of Brno, Czech Republic was the best man.
The bride is a 2012 graduate of South Aiken High School. She is a 2016 graduate of Winthrop University with a degree in Biology. She is employed as a private English teacher in Roznov pod Radhostem, Czech Republic.
The groom is a 2010 graduate of Gymnazium Frenstat. He is a 2017 graduate of Brno University of Technology, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, with a master's degree from the Department of Physics and Nanotechnology. He is employed by ON Semiconductor, Inc. in Roznov pod Radhostem, Czech Republic.
The couple will reside in Roznov pod Radhostem, Czech Republic.