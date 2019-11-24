Grace Ellis Chadwick and John Zachary Thatcher, both of Aiken, SC, were married Nov. 23, 2019 at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church. The Reverend Grant B. Wiseman officiated. Claytor Lockhart, cousin of the bride, of Columbia, SC, served as Acolyte.
The bride is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Robert Chadwick of Aiken, SC. She is a maternal granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. Rivers Claytor, Jr. of Salem, VA. She is a paternal granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. John David Chadwick of Bristow, VA.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Russell Thatcher, Jr. of Aiken, SC. He is a maternal grandson of Mrs. Connie Wheeler and the late Mr. Bobby Wheeler of Alma, GA. He is a paternal grandson of Mrs. Judy Thatcher and the late Mr. John Russell Thatcher, Sr. of Charlotte, NC.
Catherine Chadwick, sister of the bride, of Aiken, SC, and Merritt Rowe, cousin of the bride, of Holly Springs, NC, were the maids of honor. Emily Rowe, cousin of the bride, of Charlotte, NC; Sarah Tesikova, sister of the groom, of Roznov, Czech Republic; Riley Kunstel, cousin of the bride, of Gainesville, VA; and Sarah Beth Moore, friend of the bride, of Lexington, SC, all served as bridesmaids. Junior bridesmaid was Mary Lee Lockhart, cousin of the bride, of Columbia, SC.
Best man was Austin Dove, friend of the groom, of Warrenton, VA. Groomsmen were Matthew Travis, friend of the groom, of Aiken, SC; Kevin Crawford, friend of the groom, of Abington, MD; Steve Ernst, friend of the groom, of Rosedale, MD; Nick Keel, friend of the groom, of Greenville, SC; and Rivers Chadwick, brother of the bride, of Aiken, SC. John and Robert Burton, cousins of the groom, of Charlotte, NC, served as ushers.
Flower girls were Zoe and Sadie Tipping, of Columbia, SC. Toby Tipping, of Columbia, SC, and Charles and Victor Walsh, of Lexington, SC, were the page boys.
Special music was provided by Don Dupee, Director of Music, St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, and a great aunt of the bride, Lori Chadwick Auten, of Charlotte, NC.
Godparents of the bride, Scott and Liz Lewis, of Bristow, VA; aunt of the bride, Beth Kunstel, of Gainesville, VA; uncle of the bride, Jason Lockhart, of Columbia, SC; and uncle of the groom, Larry Burton, of Charlotte, NC were readers.
Scott and Liz Lewis, aforementioned, alongside their children, Caroline and Colin Lewis, also of Bristow, VA, were greeters.
Family friend, Betsy Moore, of Lexington, SC, was the wedding director. Betsy, alongside her daughters, Sarah Beth Moore, aforementioned, and Kathryn Moore, hosted a kitchen shower for the bride.
A dinner and dance reception was held at Woodside Plantation Country Club. Aunts of the bride, Catherine Lockhart, of Columbia, SC, and Sarah Rowe, of Holly Springs, NC, held a farewell breakfast for the couple at Rose Hill before the couple returned to Spartanburg, SC where they will reside.
The bride is a 2019 graduate of USC-Columbia with a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Public Health. Grace is employed with the FBI-Charlotte Division, working for the Crimes against Children and Human Trafficking program. Maid of honor, Merritt Rowe, hosted Grace and friends in Sunset Beach, NC for a bachelorette weekend.
The groom is a 2019 graduate of USC-Columbia with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Biology. Zach is a first-year medical student at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine-Carolinas. Zach’s bachelor weekend was spent in New Orleans, LA.
The groom's family hosted the rehearsal dinner at The Willcox.
In lieu of wedding favors, the couple made a donation to USC-Dance Marathon, an organization near and dear to their hearts. To learn more about USCDM, please visit USCDM.org.