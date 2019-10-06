Samantha Nemchek of Greenville, SC, and Hunter Scott of Greenville, SC, were married June 29, 2019 at Charles E. Daniel Memorial Chapel at Furman University.
The bride was given in marriage by her father Michael Nemchek.
The Rev. Dr. Donnie Bates officiated.
The bride is a daughter of Michael and Brenda Nemchek of Greenville, SC. She is a granddaughter of the late maternal James and Cynthia Williams, and a paternal granddaughter of the late Alexander and Elizabeth Nemchek.
The groom is a son of Cameron and Lisa Scott of Aiken, SC. He is a maternal grandson of Shirley Bowers and the late Jacob Bowers, and a paternal grandson of Barbara Scott and the late Mackey Scott.
Kelley Nemchek of Stamford, CT, was the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Allison Lupinacci of Greenville, cousin of the bride; Kristen Bennett of Charlotte, N.C., friend of the bride; Emily Powers of Secqucus, N.J., friend of the bride; Julianne Vesciglio of Milford, CT, friend of the bride; Carolin Venables of San Diego, CA, friend of the bride; Christie Cavorsi of Suwanee, GA, friend of the bride; Caroline Boger of Charlotte, N.C., friend of the bride; Corinne Kingsbery of Greenville, S.C., friend of the bride; and Alexandra Erwin of Alpharetta, GA, friend of the bride.
Cameron Scott of Aiken, SC, was the best man. Groomsmen were Bishop Scott of Greenville, SC, brother of the groom; Kessler Scott of Charlotte, N.C., brother of the groom; Eric Nemchek of Stamford, CT, brother of the bride; Justin Nemchek of Greenville, S.C., brother of the bride; Joshua Scott of Charlotte, N.C., cousin of the groom; James Barber of Suwanee, GA, friend of the groom; Jimmy Bass of Pensacola, FL, friend of the groom; Hudson Smith of Jacksonville, FL, friend of the groom; and Harrison Wood of Columbia, S.C., friend of the groom.
Charley Grace Scott of Greenville, S.C., and Anabella Lupinacci of Greenville, S.C., were the flower girls.
Following a reception at Green Valley Country Club, the couple left for a wedding trip to St. Lucia.
They will reside in Greenville, S.C.
The bride is a 2009 graduate of Trinity Catholic High School. She is a graduate of Clemson University with a degree in special education and a graduate of Furman University with a master’s in literacy. She is employed by Greenville County Schools.
The bridegroom is a 2009 graduate of Aiken High School. He is a graduate of Clemson University with a degree in biological sciences. He is employed by Bonitz.