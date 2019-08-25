Carla DeGovanni of Philadelphia, PA and Jason Grant Rabun of Aiken, SC were married May 25, 2019 at Aiken’s First Baptist Church.
The bride was given in marriage by her uncle Stanley Skowronski.
The Rev. Fred W. Andrea III officiated.
The bride is a daughter of Mary Barbara DeGovanni and the late Martin DeGovanni of Philadelphia, PA. She is a maternal granddaughter of Mary Skowronski and the late Stanley Skowronski; and a paternal granddaughter of the late George and Mary DeGovanni.
The groom is a son of Steve and Brenda Piccolo of Aiken, SC and Don and Robin Rabun of Leesville, SC. He is a maternal grandson of the late James and Elma Britton and a paternal grandson of the late Arthur and Waudena Rabun.
Kathleen Moser of Springfield PA was the matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Kate Gaul of Ambler, PA, friend of the bride; Denise Compton of Springfield, PA, friend of the bride; Baylee Rabun of Aiken, SC, niece of the bride; and Elizabeth McKee of Wayne, PA, friend of the bride.
Brian Rabun of Aiken, SC, was the best man. Groomsmen were Jason McAlhaney of Aiken, friend of the groom; Kevin Kisner of Aiken, friend of the groom; Rakesh Jasani of Aiken, friend of the groom; and Tucker Rabun of Aiken, nephew of the groom.
Teddy Moser of Springfield, PA, was the ringbearer.
Ava Gaul of Ambler, PA; Grace Moser of Springfield PA; and Harper Compton of Springfield, PA, were the flower girls.
Following a reception at The Willcox in Aiken, SC, the couple left for a wedding trip to Highlands, NC and Lake Toxaway.
They will reside in Aiken, SC.
The bride is a 2002 graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy. She is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a degree in marketing management and Drexel University with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. She is employed by Aiken Regional Medical Centers as a Labor and Delivery nurse.
The bridegroom is a 2002 graduate of South Aiken High School. He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and management. He is the vice president of First Citizens Bank and Trust.