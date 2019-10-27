Emily Elizabeth Boyd of Warrenville, South Carolina, and Phani Sandeep Pendyala of Charlotte, North Carolina, celebrated their marriage on May 3, 2019 at six o'clock in the evening at Windsor Manor in Hephzibah Georgia.
Ashley Buchanan, friend of the bride, officiated the service.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Danny L. Boyd of Graniteville, SC. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles L. Yaun of Graniteville, SC and the late Mr. and Mrs. F.H. Boyd of Burnettown, SC.
The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kondala Roa Pendyala of Vijayawada, India. He is the grandson of Mrs. Sarojini Nekkalapu and the late Mr. Madhusudhana Rao Nekkalapu of Eluru, India, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Venkataratnam Pendyala of Mustabad, India.
The bride was given in marriage by her mother and father.
Sister of the bride, Stacy B. Wyatt, served as honorary matron of honor.
The bride is a 2003 graduate of Midland Valley High School. She received her Associates Degree in Nursing from Midlands Technical College in 2007 and her Bachelor's degree in Nursing in 2018 from Chamberlain University. She is employed by Aiken Regional Medical Centers as a Registered Nurse.
The groom is a 2004 graduate of Nalluri St. Matthews Public School. He received his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering in 2008 from Andhra University and a Masters in Software Engineering in 2010 from Stratford University as well as a MBA in Information Systems and an MBA in Finance in 2015 from Goldey Beacom College. He is employed with Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina, as an Application Systems Engineer.
Following the ceremony, Mr. and Mrs. Danny L. Boyd hosted a reception at Windsor Manor.
The couple then left for a wedding reception hosted by Mr. and Mrs. Kondala Roa Pendyala in Vijayawada, India.
The couple honeymooned in the Maldive Islands and will reside in Warrenville, SC.