Kathryne Ackell of Appleton, Wisconsin, and James McNair III of Aiken, South Carolina, were married Aug. 3, 2019 in Egg Harbor, Wisconsin.
The bride was given in marriage by her father, Peter Ackell.
Andrew Seefeldt officiated.
The bride wore a sleek gown by designer Sarah Seven with a custom appliqué train.
The bride is a daughter of Peter and Laurie Ackell of Appleton, Wisconsin. She is a maternal granddaughter of Richard and Jolene Folger of Batavia, New York; and a paternal granddaughter of Elizabeth Ackell of State College, Pennsylvania and the late Russell Ackell.
The groom is a son of Jim and Vicki McNair of Aiken, South Carolina. He is a maternal grandson of Nancy Eynon of Aiken, South Carolina, and the late Everett Eynon; and a paternal grandson of Ellyn McNair of Aiken, South Carolina, and the late Jim McNair.
Maggie Ackell, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor. Alexa Kuehl and Brittany Custer, childhood friends of the bride, were the bridesmaids. They wore long dresses in shades of blue.
Jim McNair Jr. was the best man. Drew Albenesius, childhood friend of the groom; and Dane Schmidt, friend of the groom from Nashville, were the groomsmen.
William Ackell, brother of the bride, and Chris Miller, brother-in-law of the bride, were the ushers.
The bride is a 2009 graduate of Appleton East High School. She is a 2013 graduate of Washington & Lee University. She is employed by Music City Tents in Nashville, Tennessee.
The groom is a 2006 graduate of Aiken High School. He attended the University of Alabama and the University of South Carolina. He is employed by Sony ATV/Tree Vibez Music.
They couple honeymooned in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada.
They will reside in Nashville, Tennessee.