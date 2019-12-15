Ms. Melissa Ann Harden and James Spencer Verner McCants were married at First Presbyterian Church in Aiken, South Carolina on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 5:30 in the afternoon. The Rev. Dr. Brian Coulter performed the double ring ceremony.
The wedding music was performed by Kathy Clark with Lyndon Baines performing Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Albert Harden of Gloverville, South Carolina. She is the paternal granddaughter of the late Thomas and Patricia Harden of Gloverville, SC and the maternal granddaughter of the late Domingo and Elsa Iglesias of Los Andes, Chile. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science. She received her Doctorate in Occupational Therapy from Nova Southeastern University in Tampa, Florida. She is employed by Tri-County Therapy where she serves as a pediatric occupational therapist.
The groom is the son of Clarke Wardlaw McCants, III of Aiken, and Lucy Verner Scoville of Columbia, SC. He is the maternal grandson of the late Jack Miller Scoville, Sr and Ellen Douglas Verner Scoville of Columbia, SC and the paternal grandson of Anne Lucius McCants and the late Clarke Wardlaw McCants, Sr of Columbia, SC. He is a graduate of The Citadel with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. He is employed by Galloway Family Homes and serves as a Sergeant with the South Carolina Army National Guard Reserves.
The bride was presented in marriage by her father. In the heel of her shoe, she had an embroidered silk and lace four leaf clover, a family tradition for the groom’s maternal family that dates back to the 1800s. She also wore a family veil from the groom’s mother’s side handmade of Alencon Brussels lace.
Hannah Erwert of Mystic, Connecticut served as matron of honor and Janet Harden, sister of the bride served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Chelsea Succop of Pittsburg, PA; Kara Garrott of Minneapolis, MN; Lauren Johnson of Atlanta, GA; Courtney Stoltz of Greenville, SC; Taylor Huskey of Columbia, SC; Emmy Snipes of Gainesville, FL; Greer Roy of Murrells Inlet, SC; and Brandy Harris of Mt. Pleasant, SC.
Clarke W. McCants, III, father of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Clarke W. McCants, IV of Aiken, SC; and William Bellamy McCants of Clemson (brothers of the groom); James Barber of Atlanta, GA; Doug Baldwin of Phoenix, AZ; Brendon Wilson of Aiken, SC; Taylor Addison of Charleston, SC; Weber Mimms of Florence, SC; John Phillips of Charleston, SC; and Andrew Hutto of Lexington, SC. Clarke IV offered a scripture reading to the attendees at the wedding ceremony.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held at The Willcox.
The rehearsal party was held at the Green Boundary Club in Aiken and was hosted by the groom’s parents.
The couple traveled to Costa Rica following the wedding for their honeymoon. They will reside in Mt. Pleasant, SC.