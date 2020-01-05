Courtney T. Callahan, Ph.D., of Aiken, South Carolina, and Haran A. Griffin of Rockmart, Georgia, were married March 31, 2018, in Jonesboro, Georgia.
The bride was given in marriage by her father Troy Callahan.
The bride is a daughter of Troy and Teresa Callahan of Aiken, South Carolina. She is a maternal granddaughter of Doris K. Wooden of Aiken, South Carolina, and a paternal granddaughter Irene Mance of Aiken, South Carolina, and a step-granddaughter of Curtis Mance.
The groom is a son of Carolyn Williams of Rockmart, Georgia.
Ebony Williams Harmon was the maid of honor.
Ashton Moreland was the best man.
Devin Brundidge was the groomsman.
The bride is a 2001 graduate of Aiken High School. She is a 2005 graduate of Winthrop University and a 2012 graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. She is employed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
The groom is a 2003 graduate of Rockmart High School. He is a graduate of Jacksonville State University. He is employed by Lexis Nexis.
The couple took a honeymoon trip to St. Lucia.
They will reside in Atlanta, Georgia.
Haran Griffin and Dr. Courtney “Coco” Callahan were first wed at Anchor Rehabilitation Center on Aug. 9, 2017, the 71st birthday of Courtney’s maternal grandmother, Doris K. Wooden.
The ceremony was performed at Anchor Rehabilitation as a result of Doris being a patient at the facility and also due to her other grandmother, Irene Mance, being unable to travel for the big ceremony in 2018.
The intimate, beautiful ceremony was attended by her grandmothers and other close family members and friends.
Also, this ceremony was the first ever wedding ceremony to be performed at Anchor Rehabilitation Center in Aiken, South Carolina.