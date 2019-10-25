Curry wins genealogy award w/mug
Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr., a local genealogist and founder of Renaissance Publications LLC, received the 2019 International African American Historical and Genealogy Society Book Award in the Non-Fiction Category-Genealogy, for his publication “The Thompson Family: Untold Stories from the Past (1830-1960).”
The award was presented at the International AAHGS Book Award Ceremony on Oct. 10 during the 2019 African American Historical and Genealogy Conference at the College Park Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Hyattsville, Maryland.
“What a wonderful contribution to both the Thompson family and to local historical research," wrote Gary Bunker, chairman of the Aiken County Council. "Reading of the trials and travails, and triumphs and victories, the family reminds me that history isn't about vast, mechanical 'historical forces' but instead results from the individual efforts and indomitable will of countless individuals.”
Curry is a native of Orangeburg and currently lives in Columbia with his wife and sons.