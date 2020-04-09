The Hospital Auxiliary of Aiken County Inc. provides scholarships to college students majoring in medical fields. Over the last four years, the auxiliary has provided a total of approximately $17,000 in scholarships to 14 students at Aiken Tech, USC Aiken and other public colleges in South Carolina.
Mikala Alday, ShelbyJones, Eirian Hackenberg, Jasmine Soto, Krista Wood, Destiny McMickel and Lauren Prather, nursing scholarship winners at USC Aiken, recently met with representatives of the auxiliary.
The auxiliary recently voted to increase annual nursing scholarship grants to USCA to $10,000 and medical field scholarship grants to Aiken Tech to $5,000.
For more information about the scholarship program, call the auxiliary office at 803-641-5021.