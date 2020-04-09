USCA nursing scholarship recipients meet Hospital Auxiliary members
Buy Now

USC Aiken nursing scholarship winners recently met with representatives of the Hospital Auxiliary of Aiken County. Pictured, back row from left, are Allen Radcliffe, are auxiliary president-elect; nursing students Mikala Alday, Shelby Jones and Eirian Hackenberg; Dr. Thayer McGahee, dean of the USCA School of Nursing; and Peter Fabian, immediate past-president of the auxiliary; front row, from left, are Flo McElmurray, auxiliary president; nursing students Jasmine Soto, Krista Wood, Destiny McMickel and Lauren Prather.

 Submitted photo

The Hospital Auxiliary of Aiken County Inc. provides scholarships to college students majoring in medical fields. Over the last four years, the auxiliary has provided a total of approximately $17,000 in scholarships to 14 students at Aiken Tech, USC Aiken and other public colleges in South Carolina.

Mikala Alday, ShelbyJones, Eirian Hackenberg, Jasmine Soto, Krista Wood, Destiny McMickel and Lauren Prather, nursing scholarship winners at USC Aiken, recently met with representatives of the auxiliary.

The auxiliary recently voted to increase annual nursing scholarship grants to USCA to $10,000 and medical field scholarship grants to Aiken Tech to $5,000.

For more information about the scholarship program, call the auxiliary office at 803-641-5021.

Tags