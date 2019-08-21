The following students at USC Aiken were named to the president’s list for the 2019 spring semester:, Nina Adams, Alexander Adkins, Kaleigh Allen, Lily Anzuoni, Amber Bailey, Allie Beard, Ashton Blush, Emily Blankenship, Samuel Boyd, Carrie Brazell, Lindsey Calhoun, Suzanne Ciuffo, Crystal Cogdill, Justin Connelly, Elizabeth Cook, Anne Deibel, Thomas DeVine, Jarred Eads, Ashley Eldredge, Brett Fessler, Kimberly Flanagan, Belmar Garcia-Lopez, Marjorie George, Lauren Grimm, Dania Hailat, Melanie Howe, M Brooke Inman, Albert Jackson, Walter Jackson, Angela Johnson, Asia Johnson, Reese King, Sophie King, Savannah Lawson, Mary Lentz, Briana Lewis, Hector Lopez-Lopez, Adara Mancine, Makela McAlpin, Brooklyn McKenzie, Seth McKinney, Rebekah Morton, Owen Naylor, Briante Perkins, Caroline Pethick, Ashlyn Petty, Emma Platte, Sarah Przywara, Catherine Pullan, Andrew Randolph, Kyle Ready, Matthew Rego, Tyler Rembowski, Helen Rowell, Elizabeth Schneider, Kayla Sigwald, Calvin Smith, Julia Smith, Nathaniel Tate, Destinee Taylor, Petra Van Houtte, Katlyn Vinson, Janna Whaley, Kurt Yarbrough, Sarah Zamiela, Hannah Coleman, Jennifer Connelly, Hannah Babb, Madison Martin, Bryan Smith, Allison Swiecki, Cera Weatherford, Miranda Mullins, Joshua Childers, Erin Seigler, Bonnie Watson, Erica Ashley, Calogero Balsamo, Xiomarra Beverly, Sharon Hughes, Mariah Jimenez, Rhett Jordan, Karah Moulton, Sydney Williams, Kayla Justus, Andrew Barwick, Elbert Davis, Megan Toole, Becky Doolittle,, Savanna Ray, Rebekah Shaw, Joseph Taylor, Daniel Willoner, Destiny Young, Morgan Bookstaver, Taylor Brown, Jordan Chavous, Olivia Cheshire, Amanda DeLuca, Lauren Effler, Jacob Ellis, Rebecca Fabich, Lawrence Fields, Najah Frazier, Hope Gore, Nathan Greene, Hanna Hall, Ana Hebert, Tequila Hightower, Wilbur Holmes, Benjamin Hutto, Nikki Jones, Savannah Jones, Suzanna LaMunion, Benjamin Langdale, Katelyn Lowry, Adam McFall, Evan McIntosh, Ashley Poole, Ashley Pope, Eleanor Powell, Morgan Powell, Kelli Prather, Sydney Renfroe, Katey Rogers, Brian Schaade, Lowell Taylor, Paul Thomas, Ashlyn Towner, Abbe Webb, Pressley Wilson, Victoria Winchell, Amber Dickson, Shelby Bell, Kali Paczynski, Jordan Fraser, Jordan Barrett, Jewel Brown, Hannah Dykes, Nicholas Morris, Shirley Sanford, Victoria Cooper and Jordan Dicks.
To earn this distinction, students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a GPA of at least 4.0.