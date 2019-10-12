USC Aiken names August grads
The following students received degrees from USC Aiken during August graduation: The University of South Carolina Aiken congratulates those students who finished their degree programs in August.; Among the graduates were:; Haley Waters, Master of Science in applied clinical psychology; Johnny Carroll, Bachelor of Science in biology; Michael Carroll, Bachelor of Science in biology; Ayron Dupert, Bachelor of Science in biology; Katie Eaves, Bachelor of Science in biology; Jonathan Rodgers, Bachelor of Science in biology; Kaiti Walker, Bachelor of Science in biology; George Athanaelos, Bachelor Science in Business Administration in business administration; Megan Elledge, Bachelor Science in Business Administration in business administration; Emily Padgett, Bachelor Science in Business Administration in business administration; Santana Snipes, Bachelor Science in Business Administration in business administration; William Swearingen, Bachelor Science in Business Administration in business administration; Brooke Gunter, Master of Business Administration in business administration; Demetrios Sturgis, Master of Business Administration in business administration; Megan Sunshein, Master of Business Administration in business administration; Kendra Pruitte,, Bachelor of Arts in English; Madison Copley, Bachelor of Science in exercise and sports science; Hannah Culpepper, Bachelor of Science in exercise and sports science; Christiana Favre, Bachelor of Science in exercise and sports science; Kimberly Hartmann, Bachelor of Science in exercise and sports science; Briana Lewis, Bachelor of Science in exercise and sports science; Joshua Lewis, Bachelor of Science in exercise and sports science; Danielle Seals, Bachelor of Science in exercise and sports science; Hannah Coleman, Bachelor of Arts in fine arts; Zachary Lapan, Bachelor of Arts in history; Shayvia Felder Bachelor of Science in mathematics and computer science; Melissa Spradley, Bachelor of Science in mathematics and computer science; Alexander Adkins, Bachelor of Arts in music education; Amy Chaput, Bachelor of Science in nursing - R.N.; Maranda Hilderbrand, Bachelor of Science in nursing - R.N.; Elizabeth Reed, Bachelor of Science in nursing - R.N.; Riley Martin, Bachelor of Arts in political science; Philisea Matthews Bachelor of Arts in political science; Mason Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Crystal Cogdill, Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Matthew Epps, Bachelor of Arts in sociology.
Turner becomes loan officer w/photo
Former Loan Assistant Denise Turner has accepted a position as a loan officer in the AgSouth Farm Credit office in Aiken. Turner has a masters in business management from Southern Wesleyan University and a banking and finance diploma and a general banking diploma from the American Institute of Banking. She has more than 20 years’ experience in the financial industry and for the past seven years worked as a loan assistant for AgSouth’s Aiken office. In that capacity, she worked one-on-one with customers and their financial needs.
Turner is a member of the South Carolina and Aiken County Cattlemen’s Associations.
Jennifer Rosamond earns degree
Jennifer Rosamond of North Augusta graduated from Kennesaw State University during its 2019 summer commencement ceremonies in July.