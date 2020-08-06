Esther Timmerman, Adult Protective Services supervisor from Aiken County, was recently named an Employee of the Month by the South Carolina Department of Social Services.
“I was very honored to be chosen and very much surprised,” she said. “I love having the ability to work with and meet so many people. I enjoy helping children and vulnerable adults in my community.”
“Ms. Timmerman is an outstanding supervisor who goes above and beyond to support her team,” her nomination states. “She is described by her supervisor as giving 110% and being the rock and support of Adult Protective Services in Aiken County.”
Staff selected as part of the Employee of the Month Program are awarded lunch with the state director along with other honorees, a dedicated parking space, a photo and write-up displayed at state office. The lunch is now a virtual meeting with all the awardees.