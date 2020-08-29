Eight dozen ears of corn? Surely you jest!
Yes, that was a mistake – the kind of mistake a writer should never make. Last week’s writing effort contained a sentence in which I said that I took eight dozen ears of corn out of a pot. That would be some kind of pot.
In the classes I teach, I always tell my students to edit, edit, edit their work before turning it in. Apparently I forgot one of those edits before the column was sent to the Aiken Standard.
Originally I had written that there were a half dozen ears of corn in the pot, but then I started thinking back to taking the vegetables out of the water and placing them into a bowl to cool. There were actually eight ears of corn, I remembered, not six.
So I went back to that sentence and put in the word “eight” while removing “a half” but not the word “dozen.” Another read of the writing should have picked up that error, but alas, I didn’t, and the sentence was published with the mistake.
While reading the piece in Saturday’s newspaper, I was appalled to read “eight dozen ears of Silver Queen corn were soon cooling on the counter.” Eight dozen ears? Ninety-six? No way. How could I have made such an elementary goof?
We can make excuses for such a gaffe. I was in a hurry, or the barking dog distracted me. I could try to throw blame elsewhere. Shouldn’t someone have questioned the number? But no, the fault was mine and mine alone. When copy is sent to the newspaper, the expectation is that it’s perfect. No misspellings, no grammatical errors, no punctuation problems.
As with the topic of last week’s writing, forgetfulness with age, I suppose the blame could have been placed there. It does seem that those things happen more and more often, but that is not the excuse for eight dozen ears of corn.
While licking my wounds this week and trying hard to follow through on one thing at a time, I got a letter that helped.
Anne Elkins wrote that she enjoyed the piece in last Saturday’s paper. She didn’t mention the corn. But she did say that forgetfulness is something that she battles as the years mount up. She related how she sometimes puts clothes into the washing machine only to go back later and find that she forgot to start the cycle. (Been there, done that myself!)
But, she wrote, “Thankfully, as yet I haven’t burned anything on the stove or left the water running all day in the sink!”
She admitted that she has friends who have done just that. And the forgetfulness about little things?
“They say it’s not a precursor to Alzheimer’s, thank goodness,” she reported.
Thanks Anne. The letter has made me feel much better about my situation. I needed that lift, and I appreciate your not mentioning the corn.