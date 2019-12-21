Christmas is a time for lists.
We make our list for Santa. We make a list of what we are going to prepare for the holiday dinner. We make a to-do list for all those last-minute needs. We make a list to remind us where we put all the lists. Lists are almost endless.
With the theme of lists in mind, I’ve decided to create a list from my Christmases past. Here goes:
• Best Christmas gift received: A college class ring from my fiancée (now wife) in 1971. I still have it and am reminded of her love each time it’s on my finger.
• Best Christmas gift given: A ruby ring to my wife. I had saved all year for it.
• Best Christmas: Every Christmas with my family.
• Worst Christmas: It was the same year as the best gift – 1971. As a sailor in the U.S. Navy, I was one day away from Christmas leave when our captain volunteered the ship to go to the Caribbean for a special assignment. All leave was canceled. With only eight hours’ notice, I was unable to speak to my fiancée (now wife – see Favorite Christmas gift received above) before leaving. We returned to Charleston on New Year’s Eve.
• Best Christmas song (religious): “O Holy Night.”
• Best Christmas song (non-religious): “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.”
• Worst Christmas song: “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.”
• Best Christmas Eve dinner: Leg of lamb. A family tradition for more than 20 years.
• Best Christmas dinners: Turducken (turkey, duck and chicken boned, rolled and separated by two kinds of dressing and roasted for nine hours) and its followers – Turgucken (turkey, goose, duck and chicken) and Turguckinish (turkey, goose, duck, chicken, Cornish hen). All prepared painstakingly by a loving daughter.
• Best Christmas leftovers: Any of the items above.
• Best Childhood memory of Christmas: As a 5-year-old going into our living room and seeing my first bicycle. My older brothers also got bikes. (Theirs were much fancier.) The image of those three bikes near the Christmas tree still lingers.
• Best Christmas movie: “It’s a Wonderful Life” with “Home Alone” and “The Santa Clause” not too far behind.
• Best Christmas book: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”
To end this list of Christmas lists, I’ll take the challenge that Executive Editor John Boyette mentioned in a recent column – finding a Christmas-related word for each letter in the alphabet. This is a mix of the biblical and the modern.
A – “A Christmas Story,” the favorite holiday movie for some.
B – Bethlehem, where the birth occurred
C – Candy in a stocking.
D – Dasher, one of Santa’s chosen eight.
E – Ebenezer Scrooge from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
F – Frankincense, one of the gifts from the Wise Men.
G – Gold, another gift.
H – Home, the place to be for the holiday.
I – Icicles, the kind that hang down from a trimmed Christmas tree.
J – Jesus, the little baby.
K – Kris Kringle, Santa by any other name is just as generous.
L – Luke, the book in the Bible that gives us much of our Christmas story.
M – Myrrh, the third gift for the baby.
N – Noel and Navidad, French and Spanish for Christmas.
O – Office parties, the ones infamously portrayed in movies and TV shows this time of year.
P – Presents.
Q – Quiche, the perfect Christmas breakfast.
R – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” the 1958 Brenda Lee song that never gets old.
S – Star, the one that shone over the stable.
T – Tree, the one that is set up, lit up and decorated in the living room.
U – Ugly Christmas sweaters, a tradition that gets more outlandish every year.
V – Vixen, one of the eight reindeer pulling Santa’s sleigh.
W – Whoville, the town victimized by the Grinch.
X – Xmas – something our Associated Press Stylebook tells us never to use.
Y – Yule log, a tasty dessert after Christmas dinner.
Z – Zalig Kerstmis, Merry Christmas in Dutch.
That concludes my lists for this year. Merry Christmas to all!