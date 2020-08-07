“The blustery wind sent leaves skittering along the darkened, empty street as a clock in the distance struck midnight.”
It’s interesting how some words have special meanings while others are just – well, just words.
Take the word copse, for instance. It means a small group of trees. It was not in my vocabulary until a certain high school English assignment. Along with corpse and corps, copse was given as a word for me to look up and present the meanings to the other students in the class the following day.
At home I pored over our dictionary that night, wrote down the words and their meanings and practiced the presentation. Saying anything to a group of more than three in those days was a painful experience. Having to do so in front of the entire class was excruciating, but I managed to get through. Standing with knees shaking I gave the spelling and definitions of all three words along with a sentence for each. I never forgot the meaning of copse nor the reason I knew it.
Another example is the word blustery as noted in the writing above. That sentence, or something akin to it, was the beginning of an essay for my senior English class. Mrs. Margaret Bobo liked to have us write, an experience at the time that was almost as painful as public speaking.
She gave prompts and allowed us the length of the class period to write a paper on the topic. I got familiar with the patterns on the ceiling of Room B15 as that is often where my eyes went while trying to gather inspiration for the subject at hand.
Not only did we have to write something topically appropriate, the paper had to be correct for grammar, punctuation and spelling. There were many relieved sighs when it was finally time to fold our papers and send them to the front of the room.
On other occasions, Mrs. Bobo gave a topic and a few days to work on the writing. One particular prompt had us write about an empty street late at night. Several words were provided that had to be used within our effort, and blustery was one of those. It was the only one of the words that was unfamiliar, so I looked it up, made a note of its meaning before conducting in-person research on the topic.
While I could have walked out into the front yard and looked at the empty street that ran past the house, the first thing that came to mind was downtown Aiken on Laurens Street. Late one night I borrowed the family car and drove to Laurens Street between Park and Richland avenues. I was ready to experience Aiken’s empty main street in the middle of the night. More than 50 years ago, the downtown sidewalks rolled up shortly after dark, and after the 9 p.m. movies let out, Laurens Street was a vast stretch of loneliness. Not on that particular night, however.
It seems that my idea of visiting a downtown street for the writing assignment was something that others in Mrs. Bobo’s classes had acted on. There were a dozen or so of us on what was no longer an empty street. With a magnetic pull, we all congregated in front of what is now True Value Hardware and talked about the assignment before us, told jokes and laughed about being up so late on the not-so-empty street.
The sight of so many teens hanging out at midnight caught the attention of a local police officer, and he pulled his car to the curb to see what was going on. Officer R.V. Mason introduced himself and queried us about the gathering. We needed say no more than “Mrs. Bobo” and “assignment” before a knowing look showed on his face. He wished us well, told us not to stay too long and disappeared in his patrol car
We did settle down to the business at hand – viewing the empty street on what happened to be a blustery night. The chilly breeze sent leaves scurrying, and when we felt there was enough information for the essay, it sent us back to our cars and the comfort of warm homes.
I don’t recall the grade on the paper, but I did take away from that exercise the word blustery. Every time I hear it, I think of downtown Aiken on a chilly night with friends, a pleasant policeman and an unforgettable assignment and an equally unforgettable teacher.