It’s a sign that something is about to happen when the river ahead seems to disappear.
On the Kennebec River in central Maine, the four of us – my wife, two grandchildren and me – were following the instructions of Leiah, our guide, when I looked a couple of hundred yards ahead and noticed that the river seemed to end.
Not only the river went out of sight, but so too did the rafts ahead of us. They just dropped away. That’s when the piercing screams of the rafters in front of us could be discerned above the roar of the river. We were approaching white water.
A moment later the occupants of our boat – the guide, four of us, a firefighter from New Hampshire, his son and a friend – were watching the rushing river sweep us into the class 4 rapids. As one of two men in the front of the raft, I braced myself for what was about to happen while paddling under Leiah’s instructions.
It is not a good sign for the lead person – or anyone else aboard – when the raft is going downriver and a wave is coming directly your way. That is what happens when rushing water hits large rocks beneath the surface and goes back in the direction from which it came.
The raft turned at a 45-degree angle with the right side – my side – spinning toward the wave. Then contact. The Kennebec River washed over me from the top of the helmet to the bottom of my sneakers. While I got the worst of the drenching, Mary Lou behind me also took a pounding.
Our grandchildren were midway back on the opposite side of the boat. They got some minor splashes and laughed with delight at the plight of their grandparents. That’s gratitude.
While planning the trip to Maine for Hadley and Josh, we thought that whitewater rafting would be something they would both enjoy. Mary Lou and I had taken this same trip a dozen years earlier on our first rafting expedition. Then we were far back in the yellow raft and didn’t take the brunt of the waves.
This time it was different. When we met our guide and were shown to our water craft, Leiah said she needed two strong paddlers in the front. Joe, the firefighter from Manchester, New Hampshire, eagerly agreed.
I looked back at the remainder of the crew. First was Mary Lou, who would definitely qualify as a strong lead person, but she made no move to jump into the seat beside Joe. The others were 12-and 13-year-olds who were all on their first rafting trip. I looked at them. They looked at me with expectation. Rather than having Joe at the front of the raft by himself, I reluctantly volunteered to take the other seat.
We carried our raft from the parking lot and lowered it to the put-in spot just below Harris Station Dam whose releases send water into the upper Kennebec River gorge. It is the water from Moosehead Lake that fills the river and thrills rafters.
With Leiah’s help, seven of us climbed into the raft – Joe and I went first. I took my place in the front, placing my right foot in the built-in foothold. My left was wedged between the inflatable thwart and the side. This was not the most ideal position for paddling, but it was the one that would work best to keep me out of the river.
The folks behind the front seat got into their positions as directed, and we all prepared for the ride. Leiah pushed off and jumped aboard in one elegant motion, and we were off.
Hadley and Josh wore huge smiles as they paddled to Leiah’s instructions and took Kennebec splashes to their faces. Their biggest smiles, however, came at our expense.
With each major rapids we hit, it seemed that our guide steered the raft so the right side – our side – hit head-on throwing most of the water on Mary Lou and me. After being soaked time after time, we realized that this was just part of the day. There would be time later for towels and dry clothes.
While getting swamped became the norm, I never felt there was danger of falling off. With each set of rapids, I dug my feet in tightly, hunched over and paddled as directed. That worked well until we hit the final class 4 when a wave from the left blindsided me, knocked me off balance and nearly sent me into the swirling water.
I regained my balance and whatever dignity remained as those around chuckled over the near mishap. Of course, Hadley and Josh were laughing the most.
Later on in the trip, both grandchildren got out of the boat when swimming opportunities arose and delighted in floating with the current in the mild 70-degree water. Mary Lou and I enjoyed watching them have a great time on their last full day of the Maine vacation, and we thought of our three youngest grandkids ages 2, 3 and 4.
Will we be able to take them on a trip like this in a decade when they are old enough? That is a topic for another day – or another year.