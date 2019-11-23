STOP!
Before you put up the Christmas tree, prior to placing the wreath on the front door and ahead of decorating the house in red and green – let’s not forget to give thanks.
The older I get the more it seems that Thanksgiving gets lost in the mad rush between Halloween and Christmas. And this year the perceived need to get on with the season of Baby Jesus and Santa may seem more compelling than ever. But slow down.
This year Thanksgiving comes as late in the month as possible. To have a holiday on the fourth Thursday of November, it doesn’t get any later than Nov. 28. That puts it just 27 days – less than four weeks – until Christmas. I think I’m already hearing the sound of people hyperventilating.
But Thanksgiving is an important holiday, no matter where it falls in the calendar. How often do we truly stop and take stock of those things for which we are thankful? Not often enough in my case. That doesn’t mean I shouldn’t.
With a guilty mind, I offer this list as among the top things for which I give thanks to God this year.
1. Family. Family always comes first. This is the most essential component in my life. Wife, daughters, grandchildren, in-laws, brothers, cousins. Of course, family is extended well beyond the boundaries of genetics. There is church family and the large family of those who I hold close. Thank you.
2. Friends. Friends come next and are an immediate extension of the family above. And friends come in all sorts. There are longtime friends who have known me since childhood growing up in Aiken. There are those who have been friends from work – that tight-knit group that toiled together to achieve a common goal whether at the newspaper or at school.
There are those friends who we find along the way because of serving together on committees and boards to improve lives in the community. There are golfing friends. There are Friday barbecue friends. There are Wednesday morning breakfast friends. There are student friends – those who have been in my class whether in middle school or at USC Aiken. And there are Facebook friends whose faces I rarely see. Thank you.
3. Health. Good health is one of those things in life that is often overlooked until it is gone. Each day that we are able to open our eyes, roll out of bed and go about our business is a day for which we should give thanks. Thank you.
4. Home. Home is that comfortable place where we find ourselves. Aiken is home. There are hundreds of cities across this land, and somehow this is where I landed. It happened more than 60 years ago, and although I’ve grown older, been to other places and had the opportunity to call other places home, Aiken is the spot that my wife and I decided to be to raise our family and spend our lives.
When others in high school were chomping at the bit to get away (and many of them did that successfully), I looked around and thought, “This is a pretty nice place to be.” I’ve never regretted that decision. I might complain sometimes about the growing traffic and development’s incursion into once-wooded areas, but realize that others have discovered what I’ve known for a long time. Aiken is a great place to live. Thank you.
5. Now. Have you ever thought what it would be like to live at another time? Imagine crossing the ocean to a new world in the 17th century. Think about clearing trees by hand to have a plot of land to grow food. Imagine cold winters with no central heat and brutal summers with no AC. Think about possible attacks from wild animals and the danger from diseases without modern medicine.
Now is when I want to live. In spite of all the woes of the modern world, there isn’t another era in which I would be as comfortable. Thank you.
6. Country. The United States is the best country in which to live. Oh, yes, there are problems. There is deep political divide. There is anger. There is frustration. There is hate. Those get most of the headlines.
But there is a flip side. There is love. There is generosity. There is concern for neighbors. There is opportunity. That is the land where most of the people in this country live. Often relegated to the back pages of national newspapers and the final three minutes of newscasts, the good of America far outweighs the ugliness. And that’s not even counting the unmatched landscapes of our land from Maine to Alaska, Florida to Hawaii. Thank you.
Is that it? Not at all. If we sit and take measure of our blessings, the list goes beyond the capacity of these pages. When Thursday comes, before slicing into that golden-brown turkey, before digging into the mashed potatoes, before eating the pumpkin pie and before watching the kickoff of the football game – give thanks.
And when that is done, go ahead and decorate for Christmas. The time is short this year. What are you waiting for?