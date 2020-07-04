“Are those birds pink?” I asked.
As I looked across the tidal creek from Harbor Island to the shores of Hunting Island, the early evening light made the three wading birds appear that way. I was sure it was the light that was playing tricks with my eyes, but when my wife and daughter looked across, they affirmed my thought. The birds were indeed pink.
We watched them at a distance of a quarter of a mile, and the only thoughts our collective brains could agree on was “flamingoes.” But we didn’t believe that those pink birds who like to spend much of their time perched on one leg lived anywhere near the Palmetto State. Could it be?
Google is a wonderful thing when information is needed quickly. Once we returned to our vacation home for the week, the daughter searched online for pink wading birds in South Carolina. And there are some. They are roseate spoonbills.
These pink birds are from 2 to 3 feet tall and use their spoon bills in the soft mud of tidal shallows in search of invertebrates to feast upon. At first there were three visible to us that evening, but one or two more appeared out of the marsh as the light faded.
They don’t mind sharing their hunting grounds with other wading birds, and as the light diminished it was hard for us to identify those on the other side of Johnson Creek that separated the two islands.
We had no binoculars with us nor cameras with long lenses to capture the images of the spoonbills, but quickly decided that the following evening we would return to the end of Harbor Island and get a better look at our new feathered friends.
While Thursday was an invigorating evening with a pleasant breeze blowing, Friday was anything but. The air laid still as death and with the added humidity it felt like a hot, wet blanket smothering us as we made our way slowly down the beach. The no-see-ums and mosquitoes used the lack of air movement to assault the six of us – there were three grandchildren along as well as a trio of dogs.
When we got to the spot where the spoonbills were sighted the previous night, there was nothing on the far side but a lone bird that hadn’t a bit of pink in its plumage. The children looked for ghost crabs and other beach critters. We saw some splashing in the water near our side of the water and later learned it was a shark feeding on whatever swam beneath the murky waters.
As we were about to give up, a spoonbill appeared. I raised binoculars and could easily identify the bird by its trademark bill and pink feathers. My daughter raised the Olympus camera with its 300 mm lens and snapped off a few shots, getting one when the spoonbill flew off. The trek back was just as uncomfortable as the walk out, and we were relieved to enter the air conditioned atmosphere of the house.
What is intriguing about the beach is that no two days are alike and there is no telling what one will see. In addition to the spoonbills and shark, we saw numerous dolphins in the waters of St. Helena Sound, turtle tracks leading to recently created nests, pelicans, gulls and even an osprey family of four on a platform in the neighborhood.
Normally we go to Edisto for beach weeks with the rough Atlantic surf pounding those who go into the water. This time we were near Beaufort on the calm waters of the sound – a perfect place for our 4-year-old granddaughter to enjoy the saltwater.
Being next door to Hunting Island State Park, my wife and I went with two of the grandkids up the 167 steps to the top of the lighthouse for views as near as the beach below and as far away as Edisto. I’ll admit that I didn’t venture too close to the rail of the observation deck, choosing to stay close to the substantial brick structure. And it is always a relief to have feet planted on terra firma when the descent was completed.
During a summer when it appeared that vacation might be spent in the backyard, having the opportunity to be with part of our family and maintain social distancing from everyone else was a real treat. Discovering a new (to us) bird tickled us pink and helped make it a grand week.
FUN FACT FROM THE BEACH: In doing a Google map search for the nearest grocery store, my daughter’s iPhone said there was a Bi-Lo just 11 miles away. The only problem was that it was across St. Helena Sound on Edisto Island and required an 83-mile drive to get there.