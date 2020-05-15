Wednesdays will never be the same.
Prior to the ending of on-premise dining, Wednesday meant brunch at IHOP with four friends. We met at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Whiskey Road establishment and entered together where our server, Julie, took care of us.
Bob, Gary, Dave, Lorin and I greeted one another before entering, and Julie usually had our table ready for us. There was decaf coffee for Dave and Lorin, regular for Bob, water for Gary and iced tea for me. Since we typically ordered the same things each week, Julie went around the table and announced the orders to see if there were any changes. Occasionally, but not often.
The talk was often about military days since all of us were veterans. All but Lorin served in the Navy. He was an Air Force vet, but we didn’t hold that against him. The discussions included the military, government, taxes, families, the latest physical ailments and technology.
Things got quiet when the food arrived, and we devoured the contents of our plates in a few minutes. With Julie checking on our drinks, we continued our conversations, usually winding up shortly before noon.
Then we strolled to our cars parked near one another in the back of the parking lot. Before climbing into our vehicles we went around the group with each one telling whether they would be able to make it the next week. That’s the way things played out on March 4, the final gathering for me before the COVID-19 shutdown.
The next week, I was in Honduras on a mission trip, and then came an end to in-house dining. When 10:30 on Wednesdays came around, I was at home, as I imagine the others were too. I missed scrambled eggs and pancakes, and I missed the camaraderie of those four friends.
Last week I was shocked when I opened the Aiken Standard and saw the obituary for Lorin Ross. He lived down the street and around the corner, and even though Wednesday brunch was on hold, we had seen one another when he walked his big, brown dog Abe each morning. They were a neighborhood fixture.
Lorin was a talented, caring person who enjoyed stage parts with the Aiken Community Theatre. My wife and I were fortunate to see him in “The Merchant of Venice” several months ago.
He spoke lovingly of his family and often left our group early to pick up his granddaughter from school so she could go to her job. Lorin’s eyes lit up when he got a text asking for a ride.
Never one to boast, Lorin didn’t mention in our conversations the foster children he and his wife had worked with nor his efforts on behalf of the homeless. Those things I learned from his obituary.
He had mentioned his health issues which included being a stage 4 breast cancer survivor. Yes, men can get breast cancer too. He never dwelled on his maladies but was always upbeat about life. That optimism and his caring are what I will miss most.
When our group gets back together some Wednesday in the future, Lorin’s memory will be at the table with us. His order of eggs over medium and bacon – limp, please – as well as extra butter for his pancakes will be recalled. And so will a gentle man with a mild demeanor and a ready smile.
Lorin, we miss you. Wednesdays will never be the same.