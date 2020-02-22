Do you remember the Jetsons?
They were the animated space-age family who flew about in a car, had push-button gadgets at their command and a mechanical maid to do most of their chores. Top that with Geroge’s two-hour work week, and it added up to a nice view of what the future might hold.
When “The Jetsons” first appeared on our black and white TV screen, I was still a couple of years away from getting my South Carolina driver’s license. How primitive the four-wheel, eight-cylinder Plymouth seemed compared to what George was flying.
Imagination took hold when George, Jane, Judy and Elroy came on the air. Flat screen TVs, video phones, drones, smart watches and holograms were part of the future world the Jetsons lived in. Back in the ’60s those were pie-in-the-sky dreams. Today they are reality.
But for kids who had family chores to deal with on a daily basis, the thought of having Rosie the Robot do the work seemed like perhaps the best the future had to offer.
Rosie’s upper half had the appearance of a female maid, complete with frilly apron and cap. She was propelled around their Skypad Apartment home on wheels, making it easy for her to get from room to room with ease.
With our three daughters growing up in a house with two working parents, the idea of a robotic maid was a dream that would have kept the home clean and prevented many a parental blowup when rooms were messier than usual. Robots like Rosie seemed to be the key to a clean dwelling and happy family.
Of course, just like the flying cars of our fancy, Rosie the Robot maids are nowhere to be found. It is a bit disappointing that nearly 60 years after the Jetsons showed us the way, we still can’t manage these two creations. But there are robots today that help – just not in the way Rosie did.
My wife and I joined the robotic world a few weeks ago. The idea of a Rosie lookalike was dashed when the robot we purchased was a circular vehicle barely 3 inches high and 18 inches in diameter. It doesn’t have an apron or a cap. It doesn’t talk. It just rolls around the house and inhales dirt, dust and dog hair.
Our robot rolls from room to room in what seems a random fashion. When it approaches a wall or piece of furniture, it slows down until there is a gentle bump. Then it redirects itself into open spaces and continues its chore.
It goes under beds to get those elusive dust bunnies that hide out of sight. It can go under some of our chairs, keeping us from lying on the floor with vacuum hose in hand to capture hidden crumbs.
We can close it in a room, leave it for 15 minutes and return to shut it off, assured that the room’s floor is spotless. I can awaken it with my cell phone and have it start work. Meanwhile, lying upstairs in bed, I ponder what to do with the time that has been saved by having our Rosie do her task.
Our Rosie can return to her charging station on command, although she sometimes gets lost. While seeking her home base she meanders around the downstairs and continues to clean until one of three things happens. No. 1, she finds her way back. No. 2, her battery runs out and she stops. No. 3, I get impatient, pick her up and take her myself. (This one is counterproductive since Rosie is supposed to be keeping me from working.)
Our Rosie never fails to come up with a belly full of dirt in her little waste compartment. I never realized how much hair and dirt our two dogs leave from day to day. With Rosie at the ready, however, the downstairs can be covered every day without complaint.
The modern-day Rosie can merrily go along performing her duties while I sit in my favorite chair reading the newspaper, completing the daily puzzles and enjoying the view through the picture window. All I have to do is occasionally lift my feet when she passes by or give an assist when she gets stuck.
Our version of Rosie is not perfect. She does get stuck when trying to pass over the wooden threshold between the dining room and the kitchen, and there are a couple of pieces of furniture that manage to stymie her. In those cases a loud alert comes from her telling us that an error has occurred that must be corrected. That is when I have to get out of my comfy chair, walk to her location and free Rosie from the obstacle.
Having a robotic floor cleaner is not all fun and games. Since we did not get the deluxe Rosie model, I also have to empty the waste compartment with each cleaning. But for our Rosie 1.0 this is not a bad start.
I’m sure that in a couple of years there will be Rosie lookalikes on the market that will clean and talk – maybe even complain a little. I’ll get that right after my order for a flying car has been processed.