My wife and I are following as much as possible the safe-distancing techniques recommended by the CDC.
That means we are staying home and avoiding crowds. A crowd is now defined as one person who is not my wife nor I.
While being isolated in this manner has drawbacks for sure, there are some positives to being under a self-imposed, stay-at-home order. As with almost everything we deal with, there are upsides and downsides.
More time with the one we love.
UPSIDE We married for better or worse, in sickness and in health. She is my best friend, so the more time spent together the better.
DOWNSIDE: If 47 years of marriage hasn’t made her tired of me, perhaps 24/7 togetherness will.
No deadlines.
UPSIDE: Since we are staying home, there is nowhere else we have to be. Appointments have been canceled, meetings don’t exist, we can eat meals when we like. This is the ultimate in stay-home freedom.
DOWNSIDE: Some of us require structure to our days, or we find that 24 hours are frittered away and nothing is accomplished.
Isolation.
UPSIDE: If there are annoying people to deal with, we don’t have to. It’s just us.
DOWNSIDE: Some of us can’t stand not being able to be with others. Barbecue lunches with friends and long discussions are now a thing of the past – at least temporarily.
Clean house.
UPSIDE: This is the perfect time to take care of all those at-home chores that we have been stockpiling. The “I’ll-get-to-that-later” moment has arrived.
DOWNSIDE: We have been stockpiling those chores for a later date. Little did we realize that the later date would actually arrive.
Visits with daughters and grandchildren are on hold.
UPSIDE: Trips to see the grandkids are put aside as we deal with the isolation, but in some cases the outreach is better than ever. Concerned daughters call to see if we are doing OK. We get FaceTime with grandkids at a greater rate than usual. Our youngest daughter with a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old calls us twice a day for Story Time. My wife, a retired teacher and school librarian, finds books from her exhaustive personal collection and reads them before naptime and bedtime.
DOWNSIDE: We miss the hugs from these seven wonderful grandchildren.
Dining out is out.
UPSIDE: We are saving money by cooking all of our meals at home. Even though takeout is available, much of the fun of dining out is that we are out. That’s not possible now.
DOWNSIDE: Of course, there are the financial struggles restaurants and their employees are having. On a much-less-significant note we find that the dishwasher at home fills up faster since we are confined here.
No traffic to fight.
UPSIDE: We don’t have to fight the traffic that has become more problematic in recent years. Whiskey Road, Silver Bluff Road, Laurens Street? There is no problem if we stay home.
DOWNSIDE: I find that driving around is therapeutic. If there isn’t a deadline or if I have allowed plenty of time to get to a destination, driving is fun. Sure, I can still do that today, but if there isn’t a specific reason to go out, the inclination is to stay put. No driving, no traffic.
Fear of the unknown.
UPSIDE: We don’t know when this will end and what the future ramifications will be. But isn’t that life in a nutshell? Let’s just enjoy each day that we have.
DOWNSIDE: Are we doomed to a recession or a depression as a result of this disease? Will I or someone I love get the illness? What has happened to my retirement account? As Chicken Little famously said, “The sky is falling, the sky is falling.”
Best of luck to all those who are self-isolating. And best of luck to those who are out in the world taking care of the health, safety and welfare of our neighbors.