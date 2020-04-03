Going to Honduras never crossed my mind. It was not part of my plan. Then came the email.
Lots of mission-minded folks from my church have gone to that Central American nation over the years, and I’ve been happy to support them from the comfort of my couch. But it was not a place that got my consideration.
Then came the email on Sept. 25 last year from the Rev. Cindy Fuller, a retired United Methodist pastor whose current church home and mine are the same. She was putting together a team of eight for a March mission trip with Honduras Agape Foundation. Would I consider going, she asked.
Hoping the email and the invitation would go away, I ignored them both for a few days. That Sunday at church, however, I saw Cindy and could ignore this suggestion no more. She said in the email that she wanted an answer by Oct. 1, just two days away.
Hopefully, I asked her the dates of the trip. Since there are classes at USC Aiken I teach, unless the Honduras trip was during the university’s spring break, I would have to decline. My students come first.
How it happened, I don’t know, but the trip was scheduled for the precise dates of spring break. With a reluctance that Cindy surely felt, I agreed.
The months drifted past with more communication about the trip, a meeting of the whole team (none of whom I knew except Cindy) and angst on my part. I am an older guy who likes to put his head down on a familiar pillow with a familiar bathroom down the hall and familiar food in the fridge.
There is my daily routine that involves taking the dogs out in the morning and giving them their food, taking a hot shower, eating a cup of yogurt, reading the newspaper and working on the puzzle page. Could I give this up for a week?
Then there is the language barrier. The Spanish I knew came from the old TV show “The Cisco Kid” along with the menu from my favorite Mexican restaurant. How often do taco, burrito and enchilada come up in daily conversation?
Finally it was the week of the trip. The early flight from Augusta meant that we had to be at the airport at 5:30 a.m. I was up at 3:45 to get ready to meet my ride at 4:55. Wheels up at 7:10 and there was no turning back.
Any concerns I had about this trip were dispelled on the afternoon of our arrival. In the small town of Quimistan, we went to what Cindy referred to as the local “Walmart” to help with back-to-school shopping for some students involved with Honduras Agape. The Honduras school year begins in February and lasts through November, so the year had just begun.
David, 10, was the child assigned to me. His big sister Joselyn, who has raised him and serves as mother, led us through the store with her list in hand. Paper, notebooks, pencils, pens, compass, lunch box and book bag filled the cart when we went to the checkout lane. The total came to 1050 lempira – $42 American.
Outside I sat with David and Joselyn and we tried to communicate. They spoke no English. I spoke no Spanish, and as I feared, taco, burrito and enchilada did not come up. I was listening for them. The smiles on their faces, however, spoke that unmistakable language of joy.
That was just the first day. Things got even better after that as we ventured to small villages in out-of-the-way places to meet with scores of children, their teachers and other school leaders.
The eight of us quickly jelled into a team that got along well and worked hard to complete our tasks. In addition to Cindy, I now count as good friends Mary Maddrey, Kelli Roof, Chuck Scarton, Dominic Martorana, Steve Salzman and James “Pop” Buice.
We conducted hygiene clinics for the children, put on Bible skits and built desks, benches and bookcases. We ate well at breakfast and dinner while making do with PBJ sandwiches and bottled water for lunch. But the week wasn’t about us, it was about the people we served and the difference they made in our lives.
My head rested on an unfamiliar pillow. The bathroom’s hot water was either scalding or non-existent. The fridge held only soft drinks and water. My daily routine was interrupted. But the experience was amazing – an unforgettable week. I can’t believe I had to pressure Cindy into taking me!