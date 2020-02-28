Thirty days hath September,
April, June and November
All the rest have 31,
Except February alone,
Which has 28 in fine
Till Leap Year gives it 29.
That’s a little ditty from elementary school days that helped us remember the number of days in each month.
I had no idea then and still don’t what “which has 28 in fine” means, but I’ll go along since it fits the rhyming scheme.
Today is Leap Day, that once-in-a-four-year occasion that puts Feb. 29 on the calendar. It’s said that on this day a woman may propose marriage to a man. A few sources claim that men who turn down the proposal can be fined. Denmark called for a payment of 12 pairs of gloves to the denied woman so she could hide her ring-free hands. In Finland, the woman whose request is turned down was to be given enough cloth to make a skirt.
There are those who see Leap Year as a bad thing. Apparently in Greece, marriages are down every fourth year because it is believed to be bad luck to have a wedding in Leap Year.
People born on this day in 1980 can go about bragging that they are celebrating their 10th birthday. And they are. The Earth has circled the sun 40 times since their birth, but this is only the 10th time in that stretch that there has been another Feb. 29.
This is a rare day. According to history.com, there are 4.1 million people worldwide with a Feb. 29 birthday, and the odds of having a Leap Day baby are 1 in 1,461.
A friend of mine was married on this date. He and his wife are no doubt off somewhere exotic making merry. They promised they would celebrate their anniversary only when Feb. 29 rolled around. Three out of four years the celebration is ignored, but on that fourth year they plan something big together. It seems a rare wife who would agree to that, but it works for them.
Because Leap Day is falling on a Saturday this year, it seemed appropriate to devote this week’s writing to the rarest of days. The last time Leap Day was on a Saturday was in 1992, and I was not writing a weekend column at the time. The next time we will have a Saturday Leap Day will be 2048, and I doubt that I’ll be writing or doing much of anything else in the year I turn 100. Today is my chance.
Leap Year is designed to synchronize the Earth’s trips around the sun with the seasons. Since it takes roughly 365.25 days for this planet to revolve around the sun, every fourth year a day is added to the calendar to compensate for the fractional days.
If having an extra day every fourth year isn’t confusing enough, there are some additional rules for Leap Year. If a year is divisible by 100, it is not a Leap Year unless it is also divisible by 400. Therefore 1900 was not a Leap Year (not divisible by 400), but the year 2000 was. Eighty years from now when 2100 is upon us, it will not be a Leap Year since that number is not divisible by 400. (Please clip this column and keep it close so you don’t forget when Jan. 1, 2100, is approaching.)
People born on Feb. 29 get to choose whether to celebrate their birthdays on Feb. 28 or March 1 in non-Leap Years. I can imagine the throes that those folks have as they try to decide. If they choose Feb. 28, they get to celebrate a day early. If they celebrate on the first of March, they can be among those who can say they have a birthday in a month other than the one in which they were born.
Of course, there are probably the clever ones who decide it will be Feb. 28, but the next day they say they have changed their minds and want it to be March 1. Two celebrations. Two cakes. Twice the gifts. But it would probably work only once.
To make Leap Day matters even more interesting this year, there is a primary election today. Democrats in South Carolina will choose the candidate they want to be on the presidential ballot in November.
Feb. 29 also delays March Madness by a day and causes a one-day reprieve for income tax filing in April. Everything is thrown off by a day for the remainder of the year, which means I’ll have to wait another 24 hours for my birthday. Hmm. Come to think of it, that is a good idea. Let’s have this happen every year.