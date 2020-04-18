"I can dig it, he can dig it
She can dig it, we can dig it
They can dig it, you can dig it
Oh, let’s dig it
Can you dig it, baby"
— From “Grazing in the Grass” as sung by The Friends of Distinction
I’ve been digging it during this pandemic stay-at-home time. And digging. And digging.
The he and she and we, however, have been sadly missing.
There is an area of several hundred square feet between our side fence and the neighbor’s yard. It is a wild, unforgiving area that has had a healthy crop of smilax, the bane of my landscaping existence.
Smilax is a vine that wraps itself around anything it touches. Its thorny stalk keeps would-be enemies from bothering it, and when it climbs into nearby trees the noxious vine can grow 20, 30 feet and more.
Beneath the ground it develops huge tubers that can weigh several pounds if allowed to freely grow. If smilax were an agricultural product, I would have a huge chunk of extra change in my pockets from the bumper crop in that plot of land.
As this spring’s shoots had already grown to 5 and 6 feet, the affected area looked as though it had skinny, green soldiers standing at attention more or less in formation. And not just a platoon of them – it was a whole regiment.
With our stay-at-home policy in place, I got the crazy notion of clearing the area and planting something more desirable there. Unfortunately, there was no one nearby to talk me out of such a preposterous idea.
Armed with a pair of loppers and the trusty shovel that we bought at a yard sale 48 years ago, I ventured into enemy territory. How hard could it be, I asked myself, to cut down the offending plants and dig up the tubers? That question was answered rather quickly. It was harder than it looked.
Unbeknown to me, the smilax had created an alliance with some other plants to thwart my efforts. I was in a war against not only the smilax but also hundreds of yards of wisteria vines, blackberry vines and hunks of wild liriope.
Had it been summer, I would never attempt this war. The heat and humidity of a July day would wilt me, and I would reasonably surrender to the alliance of plants. But the forced isolation for this month gave me an opportunity to tackle the beast in more comfortable weather. Timing in such a battle is everything, and the vines and clumps were caught by surprise when I made the first attack.
Years of decaying leaves allowed the shovel to easily dig deep to uncover the dreaded tubers. Pulling them out of their longtime home wasn’t backbreaking, but it also was not simple. Soon, two piles began to grow. One had the vegetation that was being lopped off, and the other had the dreaded tubers.
Day by day, a couple of hours at a time the battle has been waged. I go out of the house filled with energy and return dirty, drenched and disgusted. Progress seems minimal and the loss of energy is palpable. I am not getting any younger.
The tubers are deposited into large, black lawn bags for disposal. To date there are four bags filled to the red drawstrings and another pile of the roots on the ground waiting for its own bag. A total of 115 pounds of tubers – yes, I weighed them – have been pulled from the earth. Unfortunately, there is more to be dealt with.
The war continues as the flora alliance has not shown any signs of giving up. Wisteria vines criss-cross the landscape on top of and below the surface. Blackberries are intent on claiming their section of the area. Liriope rears its head in every vacant spot. And the dreaded smilax sends out more leaves when even a bit of a plant is left.
It appears that this will have to be total victory on my part. With at least another two weeks of forced isolation, time is on my side.
I can dig it.