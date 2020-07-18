We have a pup.
No, we didn’t get it from the SPCA or from the county shelter, we found it in our backyard. It’s a purebred.
Our pup has big, green floppy ears and – well, that’s about all that it has. Our pup is a banana plant.
A couple of years ago, my wife obtained a banana tree that was placed in a sunny spot in our backyard. It started out at about 1½ feet tall with three large leaves. We watched patiently as it grew one leaf at a time – that’s what banana plants do. Each new leaf grew out of the base of the most recent leaf, and while that was going on the stalk became stouter, taller and more substantial.
When fall came that first year, its leaves turned brown, withered and slumped against the sides of the stalk. It was a pitiful sight. We lopped off the old leaves and hoped that a South Carolina winter would not be too much for our tropical friend. We were elated the following spring when the first growth appeared and the plant took off. It liked its location.
As spring rolled around this year, we were concerned when the bare stalk showed no signs of life. We couldn’t recall exactly when new growth appeared last year, and although we had a mild winter, was it too much for our plant?
Then something unexpected happened. A small growth erupted from the soil about a foot from the banana tree. I pointed it out to my wife, and we wondered what it might be. It quickly grew and produced a large, green leaf – the first of several.
My wife and I watched daily as the new plant reached skyward, then we were doubly rewarded when the original tree began leafing out. The two plants – mother and pup (that’s what these new banana plants are called) – began flourishing side by side. Then we were hit with another concern. Would both of these thrive in such proximity? We went to the be-all source of information – Google.
“Oh Google,” we implored, “what is going on here and what should we do?”
Google came back with the answer. We could separate the two and plant the new one elsewhere. We watched a video on how to do this and tried our best to follow the directions. It was important that in separating mom and pup that we were sure to get part of the rhizome and some of the roots of the little one.
I tried my best, but when we dug down and pulled up the pup, there was some rhizome but just one little root that came with it. My wife placed the pup in a container with potting soil, watering it thoroughly. With three full leaves and the spike of a new one, the pup was in a new home. But would it make it?
We watered it regularly, but as we prepared to go away for a week at the beach, the three leaves were beginning to brown around the edges. The heavy rains that fell during our week away provided the pup with all the water it needed, but was that enough?
Upon our return, the three original leaves slumped and had turned yellowish brown. It was sad to see, and surgery was required to remove them so the plant could use all of its energy on the one healthy leaf – the spike that had appeared shortly before we left.
That leaf fully opened and was the happy, dark green that banana leaves are supposed to be. Since then, the pup has thrived. It has three fully developed leaves and another that is unfolding as this is being written. Its mom, planted 30 feet away in the warm Carolina sunshine, must be pleased as she now has a half dozen leaves of her own.
It is nice having this new pup around. We get to watch it grow and prosper, and we don’t even have to house train it.