“There’s no place like home. There’s no place like home.”
Those were the words Dorothy repeated as she clicked together the heels of her ruby slippers in “The Wizard of Oz.”
And Dorothy was right, there is no place like home. As a matter of fact, there is only home.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, my wife and I are restricting ourselves to home as much as possible. Thank goodness there is no place like this, because home is where we are staying.
A few days ago we got a call from one of our out-of-state daughters with strong admonitions for us. “Stay home! Wash your hands! Place grocery orders online! Stay away from people!”
That was pretty much the gist of what she said, although I believe there may have been a few more exclamation points after each one of those demands.
As if that were not enough, her best friend who is a nurse and lives in Aiken, called us. “Stay home! Wash your hands! Place grocery orders online! Stay away from people! Let me help!”
For those of us who are fairly active and relatively healthy, we have a hard time listening to these words. We take seriously warnings from DHEC and CDC about the virus and its effects on the most vulnerable. Those are people with underlying health problems. Those are people who have smoked. Those are older people – you know, the ones who are 60 and above.
Wait a minute – 60 and above! That is us. Yes, we are in the category of folks who are likely to have serious issues if contracting this illness. Precautions must be taken to ensure as little contact as possible with others.
We maintain the appropriate safe distance when encountering others during walks in the neighborhood. We wash our hands the recommended 20 seconds multiple times a day. We avoid putting our hands on our faces – which is harder than it may sound. But even when we do all those things, more questions come.
“Did you sanitize your doorknobs?” we were asked. (No, we hadn’t thought of that. They are now.)
“How about the steering wheel, gear shift and door handles in the cars?” (No, not yet, but that will happen. Do we need to do the gas and brake pedals too?)
There is so much to think about in the ways that virus contact could be disseminated that it is mind-boggling.
Two weeks ago I was part of an eight-person mission team that flew to Honduras. We were there for a week, and each day we read the news from the States about the growing problems with the virus. We were ecstatic when our return flight a week later was not altered.
I texted my wife and daughters from the Atlanta airport that we had arrived safely and were awaiting our final flight to Augusta.
This reply came from one of our girls: “Welcome back! Wash your hands and don’t breathe til you get home!!!”
It turns out that holding one’s breath for three hours is harder than it may sound. But we got back to Aiken safely that night. And now we are remaining in place as much as possible.
Fortunately, there is no place like home. Dorothy and I agree.