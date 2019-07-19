It’s summertime and thoughts of many South Carolinians turn to the beach.
From Hilton Head to Hunting Island to Edisto to Kiawah to Folly to Isle of Palms to the Grand Strand, each of us has a favorite – or two. And for each beach lover there are favorite memories.
Our family has enjoyed Edisto and its quiet, family-oriented style. As the girls grew into young women, Folly with its proximity to Charleston, became a favorite. The first I learned of Folly Beach was way back in third grade in the South Carolina history book.
A photo showed a long, straight roadway in the Lowcountry with a caption that mentioned Folly Beach, in the 1950s one of the coast’s popular destinations. The place fell on hard times, but in recent decades a resurgence has seen it back to the popularity of 60 years ago.
Families rent oceanfront homes for a week of vacation, surfers take advantage of The Washout to hone their skills and beachcombers mix the fragrance of saltwater and sunscreen from dawn till dusk. The grit of sand is omnipresent. Throw in some local seafood, beach shops with the latest in summer apparel and a short 20-minute drive to downtown Charleston, and the place is ideal.
With all that goes on in modern-day Folly Beach, it was my first visit that is most memorable.
John and Betsy were in love back in 1970. I was John’s transportation back to Columbia, where he was taking summer classes. But he wanted to spend an extra night in Charleston to be with his future bride.
John said he would find a place for me to spend the night if I would only wait until Sunday to go back home.
Things worked out on that Saturday long ago. I got a date for the evening to double with John and Betsy. We went out to Folly to pick up Betsy at her parents’ vacation house on Center Street and the four of us went into Charleston for the evening.
The memorable part came after we took my date and then Betsy back home. John and I were given lodging in a tiny silver trailer parked in the marsh near the Folly River. It was un-air conditioned, and there were holes in the window screens. I should have taken note when I saw no other dwellings in sight.
The night was hot, and it was glass-fogging humid. Since we were on the marsh side of the island there was no breeze to move the oppressive air which was as still as death.
We tried to get to sleep in the small beds in the trailer as the perspiration dripped from every sweat pore. Even the fatigue from a long day didn’t encourage sleep.
Then the sounds came. Was that the drone of an airplane in the distance I heard? It grew louder.
I thought to myself, “How can someone sleep with all this …” OUCH!
Whap!!
Mosquitoes.
I got the first one, but he had friends. My squashing the first one apparently made his chums angry. They attacked in droves, and though I couldn’t see them in the darkness, I know they must have been the size of the gulls that soar about the island during the day.
John and I battled the swarming insects until we could fight no more. We hightailed it for my car – a 1970 VW Beetle with no AC and not a whole lot of room.
We spent the rest of that sleepless night trying to get some rest in the bucket seats of the tiny car with windows rolled up tight to ward off the blood-sucking bugs outside.
As the first sign of dawn arrived, we gave up the charade that sleep would come. John and I drove off the island to a diner for something to eat. With cool air blowing on us from overhead vents, we gulped down grits, toast and eggs while slurping Coca-Cola on ice. After a night battling hungry insects, we found that being on the top of the food chain was a good thing.
Years later, a hurricane named Hugo came and went, taking away some of the older homes. Coastal development has changed Folly, and it no longer resembles the place of that weekend in 1970.
John and Betsy got married and moved off to Florida, where I suppose they had little Johns and Betsys. That house on Center Street is now a pizza restaurant. The silver trailer is gone, and in its place is a large home with a marsh view that probably is valued at several hundred thousand dollars – mosquitoes included.
For several summers while my daughters were growing up, we rented houses on Folly Beach for family vacations. We enjoyed walks on the beach, playing in the surf, building sand castles and dining in the downtown restaurants or preparing local shrimp purchased at Crosby’s Seafood. Long walks past the old Coast Guard station revealed views of the Morris Island lighthouse and Charleston in the distance.
The thoughts of those family times together have a warm place in my heart as I think about ghost crabs, sharks’ teeth, floating on inflated rafts and the joy of being with family.
It was that first night on Folly, however, that left a lasting impression. The night was the hottest. The humidity was the highest. The mosquitoes were the biggest. The breakfast was the best. The story has lasted 49 years and gets better with each telling.