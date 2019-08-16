Living in Aiken, we get all sorts of interactions with nature.
Cardinals, finches, chickadees, wrens, nuthatches and an occasional woodpecker find their way to our birdfeeders each day. Hummingbirds buzz to the bottles filled with nectar. Squirrels forage for nuts from the hickory and oak trees and find discarded seeds the birds have dropped.
We had a deer leap over the back fence to munch on oak leaf hydrangea blossoms. Other deer use the woodlands beyond that fence as a highway between the bottom of the hill and Hitchcock Woods not too far to the north of our place.
One day while working in the backyard, I saw a fox using that pathway. He stopped and looked at me. I stopped and looked at him. After a 45-second staring contest, he turned and trotted away.
Of course, all of those animals need water – the elixir of life – in order to survive. A birdbath in the front garden and one in the backyard are kept filled so our feathered friends don’t need to worry about where to find a drink.
There is also a small koi pond that has been home this summer to a few bullfrogs as well as the fish. A few birds and several insects have gotten their share of water from that source.
But we have noticed a new forager this summer that has taken a liking to the birdbaths – honey bees. Bees have been visitors to the koi pond in summers past, but they were only occasional consumers. This year, things are quite different.
The bees have eschewed the deeper water of the pond for the more easily accessible liquid in the birdbaths. Come to think of it, I don’t recall the last time I saw a bird at one of the baths. They are almost exclusively the domain of the honey bees now.
At times there will be two dozen or more of the tiny insects at the edge of the water getting that essence of life to take back to their hive and others fly above waiting for their turn. I’m not sure where their hive is, but they fly across the street and out of sight with their life-sustaining cargo.
As I carefully fill the newly christened “bee bath” with a shower from the garden hose, the bees leave their posts and hover while a new supply of water fills the container. As soon as the hose is turned off, the honey bees alight and resume their task.
In reading about honey bees and their needs, I learned that the insects need water not only for themselves, but for the health of the hive. The water gatherers take the liquid back and spread it around inside the hive while other worker bees use their wings as fans to maintain a comfortable temperature and humidity level.
They also use water to mix with honey that has become too thick or has crystalized. This allows the bees to consume the honey as food in a more digestible form. Water is also used to mix with nectar and pollen to make a jelly-like food for the larvae that will become the next generation in the hive.
Because of the number of bees and the regularity of their visits – all day, every day – it is likely that their hive is nearby. With the oppressive heat of this summer, they need all the water they can get, and finding a source near the hive keeps the workers from expending more energy than is needed.
The information I looked at said that homeowners can provide help for these little critters that are so important for pollination – not to mention providing tasty honey. In our case, the “bee baths” work well. There are places on the sides for the bees to stand while slurping up the water, and the depth is not so great that they are likely to slip in and drown.
Bee lovers say that it is important to change the water you are providing every day or two to make sure the bees are taking clean liquid to the hive. A bird bath or a “bee bath” isn’t required. A shallow pan or even an upside-down Frisbee can be filled with water.
Several sources suggested getting glass beads and placing them into a container with water – giving the bees stepping stones to stand on while making their foraging dips.
Not just because I love honey, but it would be nice for lots of us to provide a regular water source for these important creatures. (But yes, I do love honey. I now have seven or eight different varieties in the pantry. Orange blossom and sourwood are two favorites that make wonderful sandwiches, but I am not averse to trying other varieties.)
Yes, water is the “bee’s knees.” It is nature’s life-giving liquid. And it is one of a bee’s greatest needs as it provides life for the hive in a number of ways.