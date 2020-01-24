Back in 1977 Debby Boone’s version of “You Light Up My Life” topped the record charts.
Today our lives are lit up even when it is supposed to be dark.
For millennia, people were accustomed to the dark of night being just that – dark. When the sun went down people went inside and waited until dawn of the following day.
Outside was adorned with the brilliance of the stars and the moon. Inside, fireplaces and lamps were all that cut the blackness. When the fire burned down or the lamplight was extinguished, people were enveloped in a darkness that was all surrounding.
Several years ago, my wife and I went to Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota. There we took a tour inside the cave system which has 149 miles of explored passages. Along with a dozen other tourists and a park guide, we descended into the bowels of the Earth.
The battery-powered lanterns lit up the interior of the chambers as we carefully made our way past boxwork, frostwork and popcorn formations. Finally, our guide stopped us inside a small room. He had us extinguish our lights until only his was blazing, sending weird shadows bouncing off the walls.
He told us to remain still and warned that he was about to turn off his lamp. He did. And we were in total darkness. My eyes opened wide, and I could feel my pupils expand to their fullest as they tried to locate the smallest glimmer of light. There was none. My wife was next to me, but I could not see her or anything else.
What a relief it was for all of us when the guide turned on his light.
There are few times when we are actually in total darkness like that, and even the darkness that people from centuries ago felt is a thing of the past. In modern society, street lights, porch lights and car lights fill the night. Light pollution has dimmed the effect of starlight, and in or near cities only the brightest of stars are visible.
Even within our homes, darkness is not what it once was. When I turn out the lights as bedtime arrives, the house is still filled with lights of all kinds. I can maneuver through the rooms without turning on a lamp or an overhead fixture. In the bedroom there is a clock radio shining as well as the red light from the TV that lets me know it is ready to be switched on.
The TV cable box gives off a glow from little lights. In the office, a blue light from the printer emits enough light that everything in the room is visible.
Downstairs in the kitchen, the microwave’s clock sends out soft yellow light, and even the coffee maker has a perpetual blue light. I guess if my wife wanted to make a cup of decaf coffee in the middle of the night, she’d be able to do just that without turning on anything else.
In the family room, the TV, modem, Blu-ray disk player and cell signal booster all have lights. Even in the garage, there is inescapable light from the panel that controls the wire that keeps our two dogs within the boundaries of the yard.
It is hard these days to be in the dark.
And just as it is hard to be completely without light, it is interesting to note the power of even the tiniest bulb when there is nothing but darkness around. In the daytime, many of the lights named above are barely noticeable. At night, the power of even a little blue light on a computer printer is significant.
Isn’t this how it is with our lives as well? When things seem darkest, just a little light in our lives burns bright. Like Debby Boone’s song that spoke of someone lighting up her life with hope, aren’t there people who do that for us? In dark times, there are those whose light makes things a lot better.
Perhaps that is what we are all called to be – a little bit of light in a dark world. We can light up someone’s life and be a beacon in what someone might see as the overpowering darkness.