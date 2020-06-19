“It’s summertime, summertime, sum sum summertime
Summertime, summertime, sum sum summertime
Summertime, summertime, sum sum summertime
Summertime, summertime, sum sum summertime, summertime …”
— From “Summertime, Summertime” by The Jamies
For people of a certain age that 1958 song was a sign of the season. It’s summertime! And today at 5:44 p.m. summer 2020 begins.
Many of us have summer memories from childhood, recollections of family vacations and expectations of what the next three months have to offer. Since all but a few of my 71 summers have been spent in South Carolina, here are some of the things that Palmetto State summers mean to me.
Silver Queen corn, fresh squash, vine ripened tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, peaches from Edgefield County and blueberries mean there is never a shortage of local produce. For the adventurous who know where to look, wild blackberries and muscadines add to the mix. That’s summer in South Carolina.
Swimming at the pool or Richardson’s Lake can ease the heat from the hottest July afternoon. In my younger days we often went to Johnson’s Lake for fun and Gem Lakes for swimming lessons while others went to Scott’s Lake for a dip in the cool water. Of course, swimming in fresh water lakes meant getting a typhoid shot – small price to pay for summer fun in the water.
If fresh water is not enough, South Carolina summers also mean the beach and the warmth of the Atlantic Ocean. When it was young with development just beginning, Hilton Head was a family destination for vacation. There were mornings in the surf and afternoon rides along unpaved roads through the jungle-like interior as well as evening walks on the moonlit beach.
As an adult, I got to know Edisto and its family-oriented style. High tide waves lapped up to the foundation of the house we rented, giving new meaning to ocean-front property. Our three girls grew up expecting that shells and shark teeth should be found on every beach. When the girls got to an age where they wanted more than sun, sand and saltwater, we became familiar with Folly Beach, its surfers, seafood restaurants and closeness to Charleston.
Summer meant riding bikes with friends all over town and playing golf at Highland Park Country Club. Often friends and I would start by 7:30 a.m. and play the first few holes with silvery dew covering fairways and greens. A rooster-tail of water flew up as our putts scooted across the greens on those early holes. As the temperature (and often our scores) soared during the round, the only moisture was on our sweat-covered clothes as we walked 18 holes.
In those days there was a swimming pool just beyond the 18th green, an inviting sight for hot golfers. After sinking our final putts, we often changed into swim trunks, took a quick shower and submerged ourselves in the deep end – cool at last.
Summer in South Carolina is not just about the lakes and beaches. The mountains also beckon. Three summers during college, I was a counselor at a church camp in the shadow of Caesar’s Head in the northern part of the state. There I found new friends and a love of the outdoors with creek hikes in Matthews Creek, canoe rides in the camp’s lake and treks to Raven Cliff Falls. They were summers of change as I transitioned from teenager to adult.
The season also brings back memories of local businesses that kept us occupied. Late movies at the Fox Drive-In were a fun way to spend the evening. The Sno-Cap Drive-In on York Street with root beer in a frosted mug and a hot burger, took away our hunger pangs. Lapping the Cap to see friends was social distancing before there was such a thing.
There were dances at Teen Town where we took our favorite gals. There were nights at the pool hall on Richland Avenue where guys tried to show off their skill at nine-ball when we had no dates.
Withering heat, high humidity and lack of a breeze combined with an unending supply of gnats and mosquitoes can make days and nights unbearable, but the refreshing breeze from an approaching thunderstorm can set things right again.
Then there is that great invention that allows us to endure no matter the outside temperature – air conditioning. Thank goodness for air conditioned homes, restaurants, stores and cars.
And thank goodness for summer in South Carolina. Keep singing it – “It’s summertime, summertime, sum sum summertime … .”