We are the Hornets, the mighty, mighty Hornets,
Everywhere we go, people want to know
Who we are, so we tell them
We are the Hornets, the mighty, mighty Hornets …
This was one of the chants the cheerleaders at Aiken High sang during football games many years ago. The beauty of the little ditty is that one could substitute practically any mascot name where “Hornets” was placed.
That came to mind with the name change of the Washington, D.C., team in the NFL which will be known this year as the Washington Football Team. Now, go to the top of the column and replace “Hornets” with “Football Team.” We are the Football Team, the mighty, mighty Football Team… Sounds odd, doesn’t it?
The topic of nicknames for athletic teams has been getting more attention in recent years with some squads changing names that might have been seen as disrespectful or demeaning. The Washington Football Team, for instance. Many teams which used Native American names for their mascots have altered the name to be more in keeping with the times.
The Cleveland Indians are considering a name change. That would probably be a completely different look for the team on the shores of Lake Erie. The Atlanta Braves, while not offering to change the name at this point, could easily make a move by dropping the “s” at the end and making themselves the Atlanta Brave. Who would argue against a nickname that implies courage?
The Kansas City Chiefs could, if they chose, remove the identification with Native Americans by using a fire truck as the symbol for the team. Lots of kids as youngsters want to be the fire chief when they grow up.
But let’s get back to the Hornets – the Fighting Green Hornets to be exact. Aiken High’s mascot has been that fierce insect with an intimidating stinger for as long as I can remember. There are other insects that have been made the mascot for teams. Locally the Yellow Jackets of North Augusta fit that bill as well as Georgia Tech. The University of Arkansas at Monticello has the Boll Weevil as its team nickname, the University of Richmond is the Spiders and USC Sumter is the Fire Ants.
Of course there are tigers, lions, catamounts, cougars, wildcats, lynxes, bobcats and jaguars for cat lovers. Cardinals (not to be confused with Stanford University’s Cardinal – the color), falcons, ravens, hawks, eagles, gamecocks, penguins, blue jays, ducks, pelicans and seahawks are among those who fly the flag for the bird family. There are bulldogs and huskies for dog lovers. Those who are into equestrian pursuits can look to mustangs, thoroughbreds, colts, pacers and broncos. Let’s not forget beavers, bears, wolverines, badgers, alligators, dolphins and gophers.
Some teams go back to historic names – the Spartans and the Trojans. While the first is a reminder of that tough Greek community, the latter is questionable. Do I want my team to be remembered as the ones who were taken in by a wooden horse? Maybe not.
Then there are the names that feature people – cowboys, pirates, packers, Texans, Vikings, patriots and saints. Let’s not forget the weather and nature inspired nicknames like hurricanes, heat, thunder, lightning, tornadoes, earthquakes, avalanches, green waves and, of course, the Crimson Tide.
It takes imagination to come up with an unusual nickname for a team. There are many more that are not included here. Look up some of the intriguing nicknames for minor league baseball teams, and you’re in for a treat.
With all the types of names used, perhaps my favorite is the University of California Santa Cruz that calls its teams the Banana Slugs. How would you like to take the field or the court against a team that leaves slime all over the place?
We are the banana slugs, the slippery, slimy banana slugs
Everywhere we go, people want to know
Who we are, so we tell them
We are the banana slugs, the slippery, slimy banana slugs …
Now that is a cheer I can get behind.