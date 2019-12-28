The first of the new year is just days away, and it is appropriate to consider some important firsts.
Can you recall the first time you drove? The first sip of beer and how bitter it tasted? The first date with your spouse? The first date that ended in catastrophe?
Each year I ask my writing classes at USC Aiken to do some internal observations and write about a special time in their lives. I preface it with an embarrassing moment that has happened to me, just to put them at ease. With me, there are many to choose from.
Occasionally the completed assignment involves a memorable first in the lives of these young men and women. This semester, one wrote about a special first that still haunts her memories. She was excited to write it and share with the class and has given permission to include it in this column. Her name and the names of others involved have been deleted or altered to protect their identities and their pride.
Here is her work and her story:
Love is fleeting, they say … and this was just the case for my first dating experience.
What began as a promising evening out turned into a frantic taxicab getaway.
It was my sophomore year in high school when I collided paths with my crush in the hallway, much like a romcom. The only difference was he didn’t help pick up my fallen books. With a dreamy glance and a crooked smile, he carried on down the halls of teen angst. Still, I was smitten.
For the sake of everyone’s dignity, we will call him Jack. It was later that day when he approached me once more, this time purposefully.
“Hey, I think we don’t live that far away from each other, right?” he asked.
Without words I nodded.
“Could you give me a ride home possibly?” he continued.
On our way home I thought I’d make my move. I asked if he was doing anything Thursday night. I immediately explained that there was ‘a thing’ that he might be interested in going to.
As Jack awkwardly squeezed himself out of the Volkswagen Beetle, he told me to shoot him a text of the details.
Was there actually “a thing” on Thursday night? Absolutely not. I panicked, and that was the first day of the week to come to mind.
To find an appropriate event on a random day in the middle of January was a challenge. After foraging through newspapers, local magazines and the internet for hours, I found a sliver of hope.
I finally came across a small event at a locally owned gardening center called Birds and Butterflies. The business had advertised a live owl exhibition for Thursday. Not exactly what I had in mind, but I figured it was either that or bingo at Odell Weeks Recreational Center.
He picked me up at 4 that afternoon for the hour-long exhibit. He was still unaware of the “thing” we were going to until we walked inside the business, so I let him know it was a bird exhibition.
Because we had arrived a few minutes late, the only seats available were in the front row. I considered this a win. As we sat down, Jack turned to me and asked, “So, are these live birds?”
Thinking his question was out of excitement, I said I didn’t know.
It wasn’t until an owl violently flailed its wings behind a curtain that I realized Jack was pale. Too pale.
Unbeknownst to me, Jack had a severe phobia of birds. Before the Eastern Screech-Owl could make its appearance, he was gone. Like Houdini, except he wasn’t a magician and no one was having fun.
Jack didn’t reveal his phobia until later that night after he left me stranded. We haven’t spoken to each other since.
That was an ending I did not see coming, and apparently the writer didn’t either. She said she took a taxi home after the date debacle because he had driven off without her. Some first – and last – date.