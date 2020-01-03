It stood as silent sentry for years with only a bright red zero to make its presence known.
Like a Cyclops, that red numeral stared out unflinching, unwavering, never changing, always constant.
A gift from a brother, it adorned the wall between the kitchen and family room attached to an outlet with its two metal prongs. Unnoticed unless one was sweeping or mopping, its ivory hue helped it blend in with the walls and baseboards.
Then it happened. At 12:04 a.m. on Thursday morning less than a week from Christmas, a blaring sound woke my wife and me from deep slumbers. Being startled awake is not best for a person to make sense of what is happening. We knew the blaring sound was an alarm, and both of us thought of the smoke detector downstairs even though we smelled nothing.
With two confused dogs trailing, we went down the 14 steps to the first floor and tried to locate the center of the loud alert. We checked the smoke detector, pressing its reset button, but the noise persisted. We checked the security system panel, but there was no indication of a problem.
Finally we looked at the monitor protruding from the wall outlet. The red zero had been replaced by numbers in the 60s, and we realized that this was the source of the noise. It was our carbon monoxide detector.
Was this a false alarm from an aging monitor, or was it the real deal? Unplugging it gave no help. The numbers changed from the 60s down to the 40s, up to the 70s and down again. When plugged into an outlet in the garage, it quickly read zero again.
My wife looked online as to what the numbers could mean – if they were accurate at all. While those figures were significant, they did not indicate an extreme danger. Carbon monoxide is that gas emitted during combustion that one can neither see nor smell, but which kills with silent efficiency if enough is inhaled.
Unsure of what to do and not noticing any ill effects to any of us in the household, I remained awake throughout the night and monitored the numbers on the alarm. They did not rise to my level of concern.
At dawn’s first light I looked up the phone number of the nearby Public Safety station on Silver Bluff Road. The first call went unanswered, but a few minutes later on the second call a man’s voice came on the line. I told him of the problem, that I didn’t consider it a 911 emergency and that I hoped someone could come and inspect our device and the inside of the house.
The man, who I later learned was Chuck Jordan, said he would call in the report to Public Safety dispatch. Minutes later a big, white Public Safety firetruck thundered up the street and pulled to a stop in front of the house. It was Chuck who was equipped with a hand-held monitor whose numbers reflected those of the monitor on our wall.
I was asked if we had natural gas appliances. Yes, furnace, range and gas logs. Only the furnace was operating at that time. Chuck contacted dispatch and asked them to get in touch with Dominion Energy. He then suggested that I get in touch with our furnace repair company just in case that was the problem.
Within 30 minutes, Ricardo from Dominion was at the door with a monitoring device of his own. When he put it next to the kitchen vent, he had no doubt that the problem was the furnace in the crawl space below the house.
“It’s probably the heat exchanger,” he said. “I’ve seen it before.”
That diagnosis was later verified by Jeremy from our furnace company. Ricardo shut off the gas flow to the furnace on that chilly morning and said we could not operate it until repairs were made. To clear the air within the house, we opened doors and windows lowering the inside temperature by 20 degrees.
Chuck stayed with us until Ricardo completed his work and then drove off in the firetruck that had been idling in front of the house for over an hour.
After Jeremy arrived and was briefed on what had been going on, he went under the house – something I have no interest in doing. He came back to report his findings – a rusted out heat exchanger that caused even more rust in the overall unit. That was the cause of the CO alert. The furnace needed to be replaced.
The company Jeremy works for had installed that furnace six years before when we replaced our entire HVAC system. I was a bit dismayed that a new furnace would be needed and further concerned because it was so near to Christmas.
We were scheduled to depart Aiken for a Christmas holiday in 48 hours, leaving our dogs at home under the care of a pet sitter three times each day. We didn’t want to leave them in a cold house. We didn’t want to have to pay for another furnace. We didn’t want to miss our family Christmas time.
“There’s good news,” Jeremy told us. “The furnace is under warranty. We are trying everything we can to get a new one as soon as possible.”
“As soon as possible” means different things to different people. Was he talking about next week? The week after Christmas? All kinds of terrible options ran through my head. When Jeremy returned later in the day, he told us a crew would be at the house the following day to replace the faulty appliance.
True to Jeremy’s word, a big truck appeared in front of the house on Friday after we had spent a chilly night under blankets. The old furnace was removed and a new one installed by late morning. The interior temperature rose when the heat was turned on, and our silent sentry, plugged into the wall once again, showed its red zero. It is a number for which we now have great appreciation.
I thanked my brother for his gift. It may have been a lifesaver. Carbon monoxide monitors are not expensive and may never give an indication at your home as it did at ours. But don’t take a chance. Get one. Plug it in. And be happy if all you see is a red zero.